Pallet Pooling System Rental Market is Projected to Reach At A CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global pallet pooling system rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Pallet pooling system rental also called a closed-loop rental system, companies assist end-users by renting the pallets and managing the pallets. Factors such as growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for minimum contact and easy sterile solutions to handle products and their transport will drive the market’s growth. In addition, the integration of advancing technologies will create lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Pallet Pooling System Rental Market

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the market’s growth. Due to the COVID-19 government imposed various restrictions and the global lockdown was a major restraining factor. However, demand from the pharmaceutical and e-commerce industry managed the market’s steady growth during the pandemic.

Scope of the Global Pallet Pooling System Rental Market

The study categorizes the pallet pooling system rental market-based material type, size, product type, and end-user at the regional and global levels.

By Material Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Wooden

Plastic

Recyclable

Others

By Size Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

1016 mm × 1219 mm

1000 mm × 1200 mm

1100 mm × 1100 mm

Other

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Nestable Pallet Pool System

Stackable Pallet Pool System

Rackable Pallet Polling System

By End-User Industries Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

FMCG

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The wooden material, by material type segment, accounts for a major market share in pallet pooling system rental

On the material type basis, the wooden material accounts for the major market share in 2021. The segment’s growth is attributed to the extensive use of pallet woods in various end-use industries. On the analysis basis, about 80% of pallets are wooden. However, the use of plastic and recyclable material is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, due to its high durability and strength. Further, it can be sterilized easily and doesn’t support the growth of any species as wood. Such factors will propel the segment’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis of Pallet Pooling System Rental Market

Based on the analysis, in North America, about 2 billion pallets are in circulation in the United States. In addition, the presence of major market players in the US, propels the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. Further, surging demand for the pallet pooling system from warehouses of major e-commerce giants will fuel the market’s growth in the region.

Followed by Europe, on an analysis basis, the European Union has 280 million pallets, end-users prefer a rental pallet pooling system instead of owning one due to the maintenance cost, replacement, and other related costs. Hence, this lays a positive impact on the market’s growth in forthcoming years. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, the expansion of major market players across the emerging economies, including India and China, will drive the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Market Players in the Global Pallet Pooling System Rental Market

Key players operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as discounting services, integrated maintenance in the pooling package, and others. Further, they are exploring the power of advancing technologies to gain major market share and cater to customers’ needs.

Major players in the global pallet pooling system rental market are: