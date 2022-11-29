Fuel Cell Surge Tank Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global fuel cell surge tank market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030. Fuel Cell Surge Tank (FCST) is a drop-in fuel pump system for fuel cells (or any cell) that utilizes the industry-standard 6×10 24-bolt fill plate bolt pattern. It is designed to safeguard electronic fuel injection (EFI) vehicles that witness fuel starvation. It consists of a dual-chamber fuel tank inside the fuel cell with a single lift pump and has up to three surge tank pumps. However, it has all of the advantages of a standard external fuel surge tank without the safety concerns or plumbing hassles.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Fuel Cell Surge Tank Market

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market’s growth. In order to manage the spread of COVID-19 government-imposed lockdowns resulted in the halted manufacturing process and disrupted supply chains. This led to a lack of availability of raw materials to manufacture FCST, and a lack of demand from end-user industries resulted in ideal stock, which results in hampering the growth of the market amid the pandemic. However, the online platform played a crucial role in keeping the market’s growth steady during the pandemic by enabling product providers to reach their customers online.

Online segment is projected to account for the largest market share by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, online channel accounts for the major market share in 2021 due to COVID-19 and global lockdown, retailers, suppliers, and others adopted online platforms. The online channels enable product suppliers to reach more customers, showcase their digital shelf, and lure customers with discounts and rewards. Such factors propel the segment’s growth in forthcoming years. In addition, the surging e-commerce industry creates lucrative opportunities for product suppliers to embark on their online presence.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On a regional basis, North America accounts for the major market share in 2021. However, the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The emerging and evolving automotive industry will pave the way for the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the sales of passenger vehicles have increased from 3.08 million units (26.6%) to 2.43 million units in 2020. The total count of commercial cars sold was 677,119, up 34% from 505,102 in 2019. Hence, the growing automotive industry will create lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

