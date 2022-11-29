Global Automatic Tissue Dispenser Market will reach at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global automatic tissue dispenser market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030. The automatic tissue dispenser has a wide scope across the healthcare industry, as policies regarding hygiene and sterilization require minimum contact with surroundings, especially for surgeons before the operating procedure. Scrubbing and handwashing moments before the procedure push healthcare service providers to adopt automatic tissue dispensers. With the automatic tissue dispenser, required hygiene is maintained. Further, it enables minimum managing contact with the surroundings to eliminate cross-contamination.

The growing health awareness among people is escalating the market growth across various verticals, including commercial places and industries to adopt automatic tissue dispensers to enable minimum contact. In addition, technologies enabled the advancement in tissue dispensers that cater to the customers’ needs, such as smart tissue dispenser systems, portable automatic tissue dispensers, and others. The aforementioned factors will create lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth in forthcoming years across the globe. Moreover, hotels and resorts use automatic tissue dispensers to provide customers with a hygienic and hassle-free experience. Its application is further increasing in public washrooms and railways at a global basis.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Automatic Tissue Dispenser Market

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the growth of the market. The manufacturers witnessed a negative impact on the market’s growth in the Q2 of 2020. Owing to the halted manufacturing process, global lockdown, trade restrictions, and disrupted supply chains, among other factors.

Further, China is a major supplier of raw materials such as steel and plastic. During the pandemic, the raw material supply was hampered, which resulted in increased raw material prices affecting the profitability of the manufacturers. For instance, according to the data from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), steel prices have increased sharply over the second half of 2020, following low demand during the first half of 2020. Further, in January 2021, monthly constant steel prices and rebar prices are 47% and 39% higher than the previous year.

However, the demand for automatic tissue dispenser from the end-users increased drastically as COVID-19 guidelines pushed people to manage social distance coupled with a minimum contact policy, especially in the healthcare industry. Further, COVID-19 has increased awareness among individuals regarding well-being and health. Thus, people opted for automatic tissue dispensers at commercial places to prevent cross-contamination. Hence, COVID-19 had a significant impact on the industry.

Scope of the Global Automatic Tissue Dispenser Market

The study categorizes the automatic tissue dispenser market based on material type, product type, technology type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Material Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Steel

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Others (Aluminum and Iron)

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Surface Mounted

Countertop Mounted

By Technology Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Contact

Non-Contact

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Technology type segment is projected to account for the largest market share

On the technology type, the contact segment accounted for a major market share in 2021. However, contact-less is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecasting period. The growth is attributed to the growing technological advancement and minimum contact trend due to COVID-19 will augment the segment’s growth over the forecasting period.

North America dominates the global automatic tissue dispenser market

On a regional basis, North America accounted for the major market share in the automatic tissue dispenser market in 2021 due to various major market players across the region. In addition, growing technological advancements and awareness among people regarding health and hygiene will surge its demand and pave the way for the market’s growth. As per the Market Statsville analysis, Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand from the healthcare sector and the emerging presence of major market players will propel the market’s growth across the region during the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Automatic Tissue Dispenser Market

The global automatic tissue dispenser market is diverse and highly concentrated in nature. Key industry players adopt various product development strategies, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are focused on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global automatic tissue dispenser market are: