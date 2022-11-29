Biodiesel Market is projected for stupendous growth at 15.1% CAGR during 2022- 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global biodiesel market size is expected to grow from USD 1,531.6 million in 2021 to USD 4,103.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2030. Biodiesel, sometimes known as green diesel, is a sustainable, clean-burning alternative fuel made by transesterifying recycled cooking oils and animal fats. The process has two byproducts: methyl esters (biodiesel) and glycerol. Similar to petroleum diesel in some respects, biodiesel is more affordable, carbon neutral, and non-toxic. Additionally, it produces no byproducts of sulphur or other hazardous pollutants and burns cleaner than fossil fuels. Because of these advantages, it is widely used in the automotive, maritime, railway, agriculture, and mining sectors.

A major aspect driving the biodiesel industry is the rising demand for ecologically friendly fuels that lower greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring full combustion. The government’s support for biodiesel production through subsidies and requirements implies that the market will continue to develop.

The increasing demand for energy and the growing desire for clean and renewable fuel sources are the primary drivers driving market expansion. The robust automobile industry is another significant development driver. Growing environmental consciousness and consumer understanding of the benefits of biodiesel have resulted in its widespread use worldwide. Furthermore, the scarcity and rising prices of nonrenewable energy sources such as gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have pushed the use of biodiesel. Various technical breakthroughs, such as the advent of third-generation biofuels generated from algae, which can create a diversified and large quantity of ethanol compared to other feedstocks, are also contributing to the market’s favorable outlook.

Other factors such as favorable government policies promoting its use for sustainable development, energy conservation, and environmental preservation are expected to benefit the market in the next years.

COVID19 Impact on the Global Biodiesel Market 

The current COVID pandemic has caused a drop in production and logistic operations in the biodiesel industry, but demand is expected to normalize as the pandemic situation calms and economic activity begins to recover. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the world economy at various times, and the effects may also be observed in biodiesel demand. Automobiles and agriculture, the two largest biodiesel end consumers, saw a decline in 2020.

Scope of the Global Biodiesel Market 

The study categorizes the biodiesel market based on blend, production technology, feedstock type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Blend Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • B100
  • B20
  • B10
  • B5

By Production Technology Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Pyrolysis
  • Trans-esterification
  • Others (Dilution, Micro-Emulsification)

By Feedstock type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Vegetable Oils
    • Edible Oils (Rapeseed/Canola, Soybean, Palm)
    • Others
  • Animal Fats
    • Poultry
    • Tallow
    • Lard & White Grease
  • Others

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Fuel
    • Automotive (On road vehicles, Off road vehicles)
    • Marine
    • Agriculture
    • Others
  • Power Generation
  • Others(Solvents, Diluent, Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives)

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • The Netherlands
    • Norway
    • Czech Republic
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Vegetable oils segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by feedstock type

Based on feedstock type, the global biodiesel market is divided into vegetable oils (soybean, rapeseed, palm), animal fats (lard/white grease, poultry, tallow), and brown grease/ trap grease. The segment of vegetable oils has the largest market share. The bulk of biodiesel is created using vegetable oil-derived feedstock, primarily from rapeseed, soybean, and palm oils. The feedstock utilized in a given nation is determined by the availability of crops in that country. Rapeseed oil, for example, is the most often utilized feedstock in biodiesel manufacturing, followed by soybean oil. Rapeseed oil is widely utilized for biodiesel manufacturing in several European nations, whereas soybean oil is used in the United States and Argentina. Malaysia and Indonesia utilize coconut and palm oil.

AsiaPacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global biodiesel market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaAsiaPacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global biodiesel market during the forecast periodThe expanding population and energy consumption are factors that will contribute to market expansion. The Asia Pacific area has a strong agricultural base in China and India, which will aid in meeting the demand for biodiesel raw materials.

Key Market Players in the Global Biodiesel Market 

The global biodiesel market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global biodiesel market are:

  • FutureFuel Chemical Company
  • Algenol
  • Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited
  • Bunge
  • Cargill
  • LanzaTech
  • Neste
  • Blue Marble Energy (Acquired)
  • American Energy Corporation
  • ACCIONA
  • XL Renewables, Inc
  • Green Biologics Ltd
  • Algenol
  • Chemtex
  • Dupont
  • TMO Renewables

