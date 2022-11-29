ENT Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1% Over The Coming 10 Years

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent Fact MR market analysis, sales of ENT devices will climb at an accelerated CAGR through 2031 as investments in building healthcare infrastructure continue to rise. The study’s goal is to identify development opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and roadblocks. It also provides tips to assist organisations in preparing for unforeseen issues.

A recent research on the ENT Devices Market includes a complete examination of the market’s opportunities for growth, potential income streams, and the current and future values of its various sectors, all while assessing the economic impact of COVID-19. The extensive assessments involve identifying the main growth drivers, limiting constraints, significant revenue-boosting trends, and future chances. The dynamics of the global ENT Devices Market are linked to an examination of the strategic environment of main regional markets, important regulatory impediments, macroeconomic trends, and the influence of COVID-19 on communities worldwide. The market estimates were derived by employing a variety of cutting-edge, modern industry analytical approaches.

Market Segments Covered in ENT Devices Industry Analysis

By Product Type : Diagnostic ENT Devices Rigid Endoscopes Flexible Endoscopes Robot Assisted Endoscope Hearing Screening Device Surgical ENT Devices Radiofrequency Handpieces Otological Drill Burrs ENT Hand Instruments Sinus Dilation Devices Nasal Packing Devices Hearing Aids Hearing Implants Nasal Splints

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Competitive Analysis

The ENT devices market is significantly competitive where a handful of players dominate the market. The key market players of the studied market comprise Medtronic, Acclarent, Demant A/S, Sonova, Ambu A/S., Pentax Medical, Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Widex, Cochlear Ltd., Sivantos, Inc., Starkey Hearing Technologies, Gn Resound A/S, Rion Co., Ltd., Welch Allyn, Atos Medical AB, and Zsquare.

The recent development in ent devices markets are:

In March 2022 , Zsquare , a developer of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, has received US$ 15 Mn worth of equity financing from a joint venture investment group as the part of its soft-launch of its disruptor next-generation ENT endoscope. The soft-launch will take place following federal FDA approval anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.

, , a developer of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, has received worth of equity financing from a joint venture investment group as the part of its soft-launch of its disruptor next-generation ENT endoscope. The soft-launch will take place following federal FDA approval anticipated in the third quarter of 2022. In Feb 2022 , Medtronic plc announced the introduction of NuVentTM balloon, which the FDA approved for lasting treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent balloon allows for speedy outpatient or in-office treatment.

, announced the introduction of NuVentTM balloon, which the FDA approved for lasting treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent balloon allows for speedy outpatient or in-office treatment. In September 2021 , Acclarent announced the launch of its ENT technology, which uses AI to simplify surgical planning provide real-time feedback during ENT navigation procedures. Initially the system will be limited to the U.S. The new software package contains TruSeg and TruPath for use with the TruDi Navigation System and leverages a machine learning algorithm to provide reliable and efficient image guided preoperative planning and navigation for ENT procedures, such as endoscopic sinus surgery.

, announced the launch of its ENT technology, which uses AI to simplify surgical planning provide real-time feedback during ENT navigation procedures. Initially the system will be limited to the U.S. The new software package contains TruSeg and TruPath for use with the TruDi Navigation System and leverages a machine learning algorithm to provide reliable and efficient image guided preoperative planning and navigation for ENT procedures, such as endoscopic sinus surgery. In August 2021, Medtronic announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Covidien’s ENT devices business for $1.1 B in cash. The move is expected to help Medtronic expand its presence in the growing global market for ENT devices. The acquisition is also expected to provide Medtronic with a stronger product portfolio and increase its market share in key geographies.

Market participants and readers will have a complete understanding of the various growth dynamics covered by these board sections after reading the report.

Analysis of the ENT Devices Market and the sectors that influence its growth trajectory from a macroeconomic and microeconomic perspective.

ENT Devices Market top companies’ SWOT and PESTLE analyses Analysts’ perspectives on potential new directions

principal obstacles to market expansion posed by market participants

competitive landscape

profiles of significant players

varied product and/or application segment shares and sizes

The principal obstacles to innovation

upcoming investment pockets

