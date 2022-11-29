Waste Recycling Services Market Share, Variables, Trends, Regional Scope and Raw Material Outlook

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Waste Recycling Services Industry Overview

The global waste recycling services market size is anticipated to reach USD 81.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness pertaining to effective waste disposal in sustaining human and animal health has resulted in the development of numerous disposal systems and processes, which is expected to complement market growth.

Waste recycling service is an important component of urban infrastructure owing to its ability to protect both the environment and human health, which is a political as well as environmental concern. Waste management is intertwined with a variety of concerns, including urban lifestyles, resource consumption patterns, and other socioeconomic and cultural aspects.

Waste Recycling Services Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global waste recycling services market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Paper & Paperboard, Metals, Plastics, Glass, Food, Bulbs, Batteries & Electronics, Yard Trimmings, and Others.

The paper & paperboard segment led the market and accounted for more than 41% of the global revenue share in 2020, owing to the increased generation of paper waste through packaging, newspapers, and containers.

Changing consumer trends and demographic growth have boosted the growth of the e-commerce sectors, thereby augmenting the packaging demand.

The bulbs, batteries &electronics segment is likely to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The demand for electronics, such as screens, mobiles, telecommunication devices, laptops, and refrigerators, has increased significantly due to falling prices of electronics, rising disposable incomes, and early replacement of electronics. This has increased electronic waste and boosted the demand for e-waste recycling, which is expected to drive market growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Municipal, Industrial, and Others.

The municipal segment led the market and accounted for 53.4% of the global revenue share in 2020.

The demand for waste recycling in industrial applications is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Increased investments in various industries, as well as stringent rules governing discharges from these businesses, are expected to drive the demand for waste recycling services in industrial applications.

Waste Recycling Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Few organizations in the industry offer services, such as vendor agnostics, products, and recycling equipment. These businesses strive to recruit more clients to expand their consumer base and provide individualized services to maintain customer loyalty. Furthermore, to win special projects, businesses sign public-private partnership contracts with the government. The vast majority of publicly traded companies are vertically integrated throughout the supply chain, including garbage collection, transportation, and disposal services. As a result, operational costs are reduced and profit margins are increased, allowing enterprises to gain a considerable market share.

Some prominent players in the global waste recycling services market include:

Eurokey Recycling, Ltd.

Northstar Recycling

Triple M Metal LP

Amdahl Corp.

Interface, Inc.

Covanta

Epson, Inc.

Collins & Aikman

Xerox Corp.

Fetzer Vineyards

Biffa

