LTCC and HTCC Market Latest Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Scope and Demand Study

LTCC And HTCC Industry Overview

The global LTCC And HTCC market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is attributable to rising investments in wireless communication technology along with increasing penetration of automotive electronics in vehicles. In co-fired ceramic devices, the ceramic support structure and any resistive, conductive, and dielectric materials are fired in a kiln. Typical devices include capacitors, resistors, inductors, transformers, and hybrid circuits. Cofired ceramic devices are also used for multi-layer packaging in the electronics industry, such as in military electronics, Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS), microprocessors, and RF applications.

Co-firing can be divided into Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramics (LTCC) and High Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics (HTCC) applications. In LTCC, the sintering temperature is below 900°C. This permits the co-firing with highly conductive materials (silver, copper, and gold). For HTCC, the sintering temperature is higher, at around 1,600°C. HTCC components generally consist of multilayers of alumina or zirconia with platinum, tungsten, and moly manganese metallization. Based on application, telecommunication is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market owing to rising digitalization, expansion of 5G network, and booming e-commerce platform, which enables the use of wireless technologies and equipment within the telecommunication industry.

LTCC And HTCC Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global LTCC And HTCC market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into LTCC, and HTCC.

LTCC segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 73.0% in 2020.

The high share of LTCC can be attributed to its properties such as higher operating temperature, excellent thermal properties, lower expansion coefficient, high reliability, and integration density.

Rising demand for high-speed internet in urban and semi-urban locations is increasing investments in wireless technologies and RF modules, which is anticipated to propel LTCC demand.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, and Others.

The automotive segment held the largest revenue share of over 42.0% in 2020. LTCC and HTCC are used in automotive electronics for a safer and enhanced driving experience.

The inclination of consumers toward the safety of vehicles, adoption of telematics, and government-defined safety norms are the prominent factors driving the demand for automotive electronics.

Key applications of automotive electronics include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), safety, powertrain, and infotainment. These applications have created a need for microcontrollers, actuators, processors, and sensors, which, in turn, are expected to augment market growth.

LTCC And HTCC Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global LTCC and HTCC market is characterized by strong competition owing to the presence of prominent substrate manufacturers serving major geographies across the globe. These manufacturers compete based on product quality and price to increase the application scope of the product in industries including automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, aerospace, and others. Technical innovations and improvements in the production process have resulted in the production of LTCC and HTCC substrates that enable high durability, miniaturization, and integration across components. Market players are increasingly investing in R&D in order to achieve a strong hold in the competition by offering advanced LTCC products at competitive prices.

Some of the prominent players in the LTCC and HTCC market include:

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

NGK Spark Plug Ltd.

Yokowo Co., Ltd.

KOA Corporation

Maruwa Co. Ltd.

