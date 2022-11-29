Moringa Ingredients Market Key Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, Variables and Research Methodology

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Moringa Ingredients Industry Overview

The global moringa ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2028. The exceptional nutritional properties of the moringa tree for its ingredients like bark, seeds, pods, flowers, leaves, and others are driving its growth in the global market. Nutrients like protein, carbohydrate, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, vitamins, beta carotene, and other bioactive compounds are presently making it popular among health-conscious consumers. The moringa ingredients are also having potential pharmaceutical usage due to their antimicrobial, anticancer, antiulcer, and antioxidant properties.

On the basis of source, leaves accounted for the maximum revenue share in the global market of 2020. The leaves are highly nutritious and are available in powdered form across the global market. Along with calcium, iron, and potassium, the Moringa leaves also contain vitamin A, C, and E. Vitamin A, helps in maintaining healthy immunity, vision, and fetal growth. Vitamin C protects the body from toxins and pollutants and Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant. Additionally, the powdered leaves can also be used for the treatment of various diseases like malaria, thyroid fever, and diabetes, it protects the liver, kidneys, heart, and lungs and can reduce pain due to its rich proteins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and flavonoids. These are the reasons behind the dominating share of the Moringa leaves.

Moringa Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global moringa ingredients market based on source, origin, application, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Leaves, Seed, Roots, Flowers, and Others.

The leaves segment dominated the market and accounted for the maximum revenue share of 45.2% in the base year 2020.

The seeds segment accounted for a revenue share of about 34.0% in 2020. The moringa seeds have nutritive properties like it contain oleic acid (Ben oil), antibiotics called pterygospermin, and fatty acids like linoleic acid, linolenic acid, behenic acid, phytochemicals like tannins, saponins, phenolics, phytate, flavonoids, terpenoids, and lectins.

Apart from these, moringa seeds contain fats, fiber, proteins, minerals, vitamins like A, B, C, and amino acids. The rising awareness about these nutritive properties among the health-conscious population is supporting the bolstering demand for seed across the globe.

Based on the Origin Insights, the market is segmented into Organic and Conventional.

The organic segment dominated the market and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2028.

The major ingredients contributing to the fastest growth of organically cultivated moringa are commonly inclusive of organically grown matured fruits/pods, leaves, flowers, and roots.

The rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic food products especially among the health freak population is further bolstering the segmental market value.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others.

The food and beverages segment is accounted for the maximum revenue share of 53.4% in 2020.

The segment is inclusive of ready-to-cook product ranges such as moringa powder, & moringa tea, and ready-to-eat like moringa chocolates, cakes, juices, and lattes are contributing to the maximum share in the market.

The nutritional properties of the moringa ingredients including pods/seeds, leaves, flowers, barks, honey, and roots are supporting its growth in the food and beverages sector.

Moringa Ingredients Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights



The market is fragmented worldwide, which has increased the competition between players. The players are expanding their reach in order to cater to the rising awareness and increasing demand for moringa ingredients in the market. Players are focusing on the productivity of farmers and the cultivation of moringa in order to expand their profit margins. For instance, Moringa connect, a player sourcing moringa ingredients from Ghana and providing income to the remote population. So far, it has planted over 2,000,000 trees in Ghana and provided over $415,000 of income to more than 2,300 farming families of the country.

The market is quite fragmented and has an amalgamation of small and medium players across the Asia Pacific and other major regions like the Middle East and Africa and North America. Companies are continuously putting efforts for the growth of farmers and spreading awareness about the magical benefits of the tree across the globe.

Some of the prominent players in the moringa ingredients market include:

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

KuliKuli, Inc.

Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd

Grenera Nutrients Pvt.

Botanica Natural Products

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Herbs & Crops Overseas

MoringaInitiative Ltd.

Green Virgin Products LLC

Dominate Industries



