Glutamic Acid Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2021 to 2028

Glutamic Acid Industry Overview

The global glutamic acid market size is expected to reach USD 17.16 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. Glutamic acid is widely used in dietary supplements owing to its ability to build protein building blocks and help to detoxify the body. The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing global demand for animal feed, coupled with the surging use of food additives and food enhancers in the industry.

Glutamic Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the glutamic acid market report on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed and Others

The food and beverages application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 80.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing utilization of glutamic acid in the food and beverages industry as a flavor enhancer. Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a compound of glutamic acid, is generally used as a flavor enhancer in canned vegetables, salad dressings, soups, processed meat, carbohydrate-based snacks, and dairy products such as ice cream, bread, and cheese. The globally increasing popularity of convenience food and ready-to-drink beverages is expected to drive the demand for glutamic acid in the food and beverages application.

such as ice cream, bread, and cheese. The globally increasing popularity of convenience food and ready-to-drink beverages is expected to drive the demand for glutamic acid in the food and beverages application. The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. In pharmaceutical applications, glutamic acid plays a vital role in the prevention of nerve damage during chemotherapy and treatment of various diseases, such as epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, neurotransmission imbalances, and cognitive and behavioral problems, among individuals.

In the personal care and cosmetic industry, glutamic acid is used to adjust pH concentrations in cosmetics and personal products. It is used in baby products, eye makeup, hair care products, skin care products, bath products, and anti-aging creams, among others. It is used in acne and anti-aging creams as it helps to reduce wrinkles, improves skin health, protects skin from free radical damage, and helps to maintain hydration.

Glutamic Acid Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented owing to the well-established players located in developing economies as well. Large-scale companies focus on product development and innovation as well as marketing strategies.

Some prominent players in the global glutamic acid market include:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd.

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

Ottokemi

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Ningxia Yipin Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Glutamic Acid Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.