North America Polycarbonate For Electrical And Electronics Market Research Report

North America Polycarbonate For Electrical And Electronics Industry Overview

The North America polycarbonate for electrical and electronics market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The product usage in the electrical and electronics market is anticipated to grow due to a rise in the automotive and construction industries in North American countries. This is due to the fact that PC is widely being developed as a material for solar roofs for future mobility applications in Electric Vehicles (EVs) as well as housings for lights and other electrical components, such as switches, sockets, and switchboards, used in residential and commercial structures.

North America Polycarbonate For Electrical And Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America polycarbonate for electrical and electronics market on the basis of end-use and country:

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Electrical Components, Entertainment, IT Electronics, Electrical Enclosures, Electrical Fuse Boxes, Electrical Meter Boxes, and Lighting

The electrical enclosures end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 36%. Based on end-use, the market is categorized into electrical components, entertainment, IT electronics, electrical enclosures, fuse boxes, meter boxes, and lighting. The dependency on the internet and digital gadgets has increased in the past few years. The smart home concept in North America is witnessing growth due to the availability of wireless solutions enabling smart phones and tablets to wirelessly connect with smart appliances via the Bluetooth or internet and has been a major technological advancement in the home appliances market.

In electrical components, PC is used as a material in the manufacturing of electrical connectors, plugs, sockets, and wall plates. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the government imposing stay-at-home orders and companies also introduced work-from-home policies, which increased the consumption of electrical and electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and internet service devices. This, in turn, further drove the polycarbonate

NA PC for Electrical & Electronics Country Outlook

S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Leading market players compete based on their product development capabilities and new technologies used in product formulations. For instance, in May 2020, Covestro AG developed Markolon TC8030 polycarbonate, which was used by a major light truck OEM and stood in the finalist position in the 49th Annual SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Competition in the Materials category. This application of polycarbonate as a material in the manufacturing of housing fog lamps is expected to open new possibilities in lighting applications in the automotive sector.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America polycarbonate for electrical and electronics market are:

Trinseo S.A.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.

Chimei Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Covestro AG

SABIC

Lotte Chemical Corp.

LG Chem

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

