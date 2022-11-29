North America Automotive Foams Market Size, Share, Business Scenario, Impressive Growth from 2021 – 2028

North America Automotive Foams Industry Overview

The North America automotive foams market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The market growth is credited to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Vehicles are considered a status symbol in society, which has propelled vehicle sales due to transitioning lifestyles and the easy availability of low-end models of cars by prominent automotive OEMs. Also, rising sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) due to environmental concerns arising from petrol and diesel vehicles are expected to drive the market.

North America Automotive Foams Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America automotive foam market on the basis of type, application, end use, and country:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Polyurethane (PU) Foam and Polyolefin Foam

The PU foam segment led the market in 2020, accounting for more than 77.0% of the overall revenue. Properties such as low density, durability, high load-bearing capacity, good compressibility, good water resistance, and excellent sound absorption properties have made them suitable for Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) solutions, as well as in various automobile components such as seats, armrests & headrests, and door panels.

The EVA, PE, PP, and ethylene propylene diene monomer foams fall under the category of polyolefins. Polyolefin foams have high demand in the automotive industry and have become an indispensable part of modern transportation systems owing to their low density, low weight, high weather resistance, and excellent mechanical properties.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

The cars segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of over 45% of the overall market in 2020. The increasing demand for low-emission vehicles has forced manufacturers to innovate and develop new technologies to curb the environmental impact. This has driven the EV segment.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in hospitalization and e-commerce business. This propelled the demand for Heavy And Light Commercial Vehicles (HCVs/LCVs). The increased investments in setting up warehouses to cater to the proliferating e-commerce business are expected to positively impact the commercial vehicle demand and boost the market growth in North America.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Seating, Arm & Head Rests, Door Panels, Headliners, Bumper System, and Others

The seating application segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 40%. The automotive industry is encouraging designers and engineers to evolve automotive seating to deliver superior comfort, safety, flexibility, durability, and ergonomics.

Door panels accounted for the second-largest revenue share of the market in 2020. The door panel houses internal parts like the window regulator, power window motor, and wiring. Hence it requires adequate impact and dent resistance to protect the essential internal parts housed within it. Polypropylene has better impact resistance, which makes it suitable to be used in the production of door panels.

Bumpers are used to absorb low-impact energy and hence require material that has high impact resistance. The earlier vehicle models used an aluminum and steel reinforcement bar along with springs for protection. Nowadays, PP foam is used widely for bumper manufacturing due to its ruggedness and resistance to chemicals, acids, and bases.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is competitive due to the presence of several global as well as medium- & small-scale regional players. Established players, such as Dow Inc., are collaborating with other companies to develop innovative solutions and for the development of their products portfolios. For instance, in June 2021, Dow, Inc. collaborated with leading automotive suppliers, Autoneum and Adient plc, to produce polyurethane foam from Voranol C and Specflex C sourced from a waste product of the mobility sector and replacing virgin fossil-fuel-based feedstock.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America automotive foams market are:

BASF SE

ARMACELL

Woodbridge

Wisconsin Foam Products

Dow Inc.

Rogers Corp.

American Excelsior, Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Bridgestone Corp.

Custom Foam Systems

Grand Rapids Foam Technologies

Saint-Gobain

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Automotive Foams Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.