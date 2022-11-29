Ethyl Acetate Market Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Ethyl Acetate Industry Overview

The global ethyl acetate market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to a significant increase in the production of sustainable packaging products such as flexible packaging owing to rising environmental concerns, which is anticipated to propel the demand for solvent-based printing inks in the packaging industry over the forecast period.

Ethyl Acetate Market Segmentation

Based on the End-use Insights the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Artificial Leather, Packaging, and Others

The pharmaceutical application segment is another large segment in the market. The segment accounted for a revenue share of around 24.o% in 2020. Ethyl acetate is commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its low purity; it is also used for purifying and concentrating antibiotics . In the pharmaceutical industry, solvent extraction finds many applications due to its suitability for processing heat-sensitive products and inherent flexibility.

It is used for the auto refinishing process, which involves refurbishing and repairing automobiles and other transportation vehicles. Growing demand for used vehicles and continuous adoption of new technologies are some of the factors responsible for driving the growth of the automotive to refinish coating market which will directly propel the demand for ethyl acetate over the coming years.

It has a wide scope of application in the manufacturing process of artificial leather as the ethyl acetate solvent plays a vital role in the leather production process. The global market for artificial leather is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for cruelty-free leather products such as belts, wallets, bags, clothing, and others. Moreover, the rising demand for solvent-based printing inks in flexible packaging is estimated to propel the market demand over the forecast period.



Ethyl Acetate Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is moderately fragmented with a few players accounting for a large share of the market.

Some of the prominent players in the ethyl acetate market include:

INEOS

Solvay

Eastman Chemical Company

Sipchem

Sasol Limited

Daicel Corporation

