Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market 2028 – New Industry Research on Present State

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Industry Overview

The global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market size is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of surgeries performed and hospitalizations, is the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of nosocomial infections, such as bloodstream, urinary tract, surgical site infections, and pneumonia, will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Bedsheet and Pillow Cover.

The bedsheet segment held the largest market share of 76% in 2020 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. Flat sheets, fitted sheets, hyperbaric sheets, gurney sheets, bariatric sheets, birthing sheets, and mortuary sheets are some of the varieties of bed sheets used in hospitals. The segment is sub-divided into two types based on the size of the bed: single and double bed sheets.

The pillow covers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Pillow coverings are also available in a range of colors and sizes to meet the needs of customers. Pillow covers have features, such as stain resistance, and they minimize shrinkage of the pillow.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Reusable and Disposable.

The disposable product segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The fastest growth of the segment is credited to the high demand for disposable products due to their cost-effectiveness and safety assurance. They are widely preferred over reusable products due to the protection and efficiency offered. Moreover, in disposable bedsheets, extra costs incurred in drying, bleaching, and cooling are often eliminated. Hypoallergic and dermatologically screened materials are used for manufacturing disposable sheets to lower the risks of contamination and infections spread from one patient to another. Technological advancements in the manufacturing industry have benefited companies in developing new disposable sheets.

The reusable product segment held the largest market share of 78.5% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Reusable products have significant demand as they are cost-effective. The global pandemic has created a shortfall in the supply of many disposable products. Researchers are continually striving to create skin-friendly, cost-effective, and eco-friendly products. Manufacturers are attempting to acquire market share by differentiating their products through the use of different active agents or textiles .

They are employing a novel approach to impart antibacterial characteristics to the fabric. Upholstery products like pillowcases are used regularly and are prone to wear & tear. Thus, owing to their frequent use in hospitals and clinics, the usage of antimicrobial hospital textiles has increased to avoid HAIs.

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are focusing on business strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product& service launches to strengthen their foothold in the global market. Key players are also investing heavily in R&D to manufacture technologically advanced products.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market include,

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Angelica Corp.

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ImageFIRST

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd.

Celtic Linen

V-linen Pvt. Ltd.

Raenco Mills

Order a free sample PDF of the Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.