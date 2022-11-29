Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints 2028

Pneumatic Tourniquet Industry Overview

The global pneumatic tourniquet market size is expected to reach USD 591.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of orthopedic and plastic surgeries performed is driving the growth of this market. Moreover, a surge in accidental injuries further contributes to the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), around 38,000 people die and an additional 4.4 million are severely injured annually in crashes on U.S. roadways.

Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pneumatic tourniquet market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Single-bladder and Double-bladder.

The single-bladder segment held the largest market share of 66.8% in 2020and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The demand for these devices is growing as they provide standardized pressure control and compression, which is independent of the strength and position of a medical expert’s hand. Most tourniquet cuffs available in the market contain a single pneumatic bladder. The increasing number of orthopedic surgeries performed and rising cases of accidental injuries are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The single tourniquet minimizes pain and complications after the surgery, therefore providing better clinical efficacy. This has led to high product demand.

The double-bladder tourniquet segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The cuffs mainly designed for intravenous regional anesthesia have a dual bladder. This dual-bladder tourniquet enables inflation and deflation of each bladder to be controlled independently, which lets anesthesia professionals control patient pain, thereby increasing patient comfort. Therefore, such advantages are anticipated to propel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Orthopedic, Intravenous Regional Anesthesia (IVRA) and Others.

The others segment held the largest market share of 38.9% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. This segment mainly includes the application of pneumatic tourniquets in emergencies like accidents or war injuries. The increasing number of cases of accidents across the globe is the major factor driving the segment growth.

The severity of injuries increases owing to delays in detecting and providing care for individuals involved in a road traffic crash. Care for injuries following an accident is very time-sensitive. Thus, urgent prevention of blood loss for effective treatment is necessary. These factors are expected to surge product demand, thereby fueling segment growth.

The IVRA segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The rising number of upper and lower limb surgeries performed is the major factor propelling the segment growth.

Pneumatic Tourniquet Regional Outlook

