U.S. Stethoscope Market Share, User Demands, and Growth Rate Report by 2028

U.S. Stethoscope Industry Overview

The U.S. stethoscope market size is expected to reach USD 211.06 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing application of digital stethoscopes in the diagnosis of chronic conditions and rapid technological advancements in stethoscopes are expected to significantly boost the adoption of these devices over the forecast period.

U.S. Stethoscope Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. stethoscope market on the basis of technology type, sales channel, end use, and state:

Based on the Technology Type Insights, the market is segmented into Electronic/Digital Stethoscope, Smart Stethoscope and Traditional Acoustic Stethoscope.

In 2020, the traditional acoustic stethoscope segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 72.79%. A traditional acoustic stethoscope in comparison to advanced stethoscopes is comparatively inexpensive, simple to use, and widely available for use by paramedics and nurses. In developing countries where sophisticated medical imaging penetration in rural areas is limited, this stethoscope plays an important role in the diagnosis of cardiac and pulmonary disorders.

Moreover, smart stethoscopes are not within the reach of all small healthcare facilities and hospitals in the Sub-Saharan African region. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for traditional acoustic stethoscopes over the forecast period. The smart stethoscopes segment is expected to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Distributors, E-commerce and Direct Purchase.

In 2020, the distributors’ segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.03%. Hospitals and clinics, usually, have long-term contracts and tie-ups with distributors and manufacturers. Stethoscope manufacturers are adopting long-term contracts with end users as a strategy to expand their reach and strengthen their foothold in the market. This is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The e-commerce segment is expected to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. Rising online and e-commerce accessibility of stethoscopes is likely to aid in the market expansion. eHealth is a fast-growing part of e-commerce. Medical product sale through online networks is rapidly increasing as it allows the end-users to compare and select suitable products based on their type, brand, price, and point of sales.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Clinics, Nurse Practitioners, EMT/ First Responders, Veterinary.

In 2020, the hospitals’ segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.99% and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the growing number of patient admissions in hospitals for various medical illnesses and treatments for COVID-19.

Moreover, no other medical device can have a longer life or more usefulness than a stethoscope. It is used to listen to a patient’s cardiac, respiratory, and intestinal sounds during physical examination and assessment. These devices not only simplify treatment procedures but also help provide better, faster, and accurate results. Thus, such high usage of stethoscopes in hospitals may promote segment growth over the forecast period.

U.S. Stethoscope State Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players are focusing on the launch of innovative types of medical devices, growth strategies, and technological advancements.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. stethoscope market include,

3M

Medline Industries Inc.

WelchAllyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Eko Devices Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Rudolf Riester GmbH (HalmaPlc)

American Diagnostics Corporation

Cardionics

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

