Demand For Real-Time Payments Market To Be Fueled By Changes In Consumer Perception And Growing Awareness : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-11-30 by in Technology // 0 Comments

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Real-Time Payments. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Real-Time Payments Market across various industries and regions.

Key Market Segments in Real-Time Payments Industry Research

  • By Payment Type
    • P2B
    • B2B
    • P2P
    • Other
  • By Component Outlook
    • Real-Time Payment Solutions
      • Payment Gateway
      • Payment Processing
      • Security & Fraud Management
      • Advisory Services
      • Integration & Implementation Services
      • Managed Services
    • Real-Time Payment Services
  • By Deployment
    • Cloud-based
    • On-premise
  • By Enterprise Size
    • Large Enterprises
    • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • By End-Use Industry
    • Retail & E-commerce
    • BFSI
    • IT & Telecom
    • Travel & Tourism
    • Government
    • Healthcare
    • Energy & Utilities
    • Other End Use Industries

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the real-time payments market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

For instance,

  • In June 2021, Mastercard Incorporated announced the launch of PayPort+, a next-generation real-time payment gateway service, to provide payment service providers and financial institutions with flexible access to the U.K.’s real-time payment infrastructure. The PayPort+ solution is powered by Vocalink, a Mastercard company, and Form3, a technology partner.

Key Question answered in the survey of Real-Time Payments market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Real-Time Payments
  • Growth of Real-Time Payments Market
  • Market Analysis of Real-Time Payments
  • Market Insights of Real-Time Payments
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Real-Time Payments market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Real-Time Payments market
  • Restraints Real-Time Payments Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Real-Time Payments

