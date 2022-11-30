DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast Report With Key Players by 2031

DNA probes are stretches of single-stranded DNA, utilized to identify the presence of complementary nucleic acid sequences (target sequences) by hybridization. Marked with a label like color or fluorescence, they allow researchers to detect a distinct sequence of DNA in a mixture. Firstly, the DNA sample is heated to separate the DNA strands after which the probe is applied. Download Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5474 Key Takeaways • Global revenues to grow at over 5% CAGR through 2030 • Introduction of in-situ hybridization with non-isotopic DNA probes creating opportunities in infectious disease testing segment • Increasing need for molecular diagnosis of diseases like cancer remains a key opportunity • Limitations due to errors caused by recombination between the marker and disease alleles, incorrect pedigree data and genetic heterogeneity. “Increasing geriatric population and rising disposable income among the masses is expected to increase demand for DNA probes based diagnostics in the market. New developments are expected to increase competition among the players,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

With a rising elderly population and growing cases of infectious diseases and cancer, the DNA probes based diagnostics market is getting more competitive. The market is witnessing the entry of several newcomers. Consequently, established players are trying to hold their position by launching innovative products after comprehensive R&D.

For instance, BioMerieux conducted thorough research and developed ARGENE® Solution, which is a comprehensive automated solution devoted to centralized laboratories for the management of molecular biology tests to monitor viral infections in immune-compromised patients. It incorporatespolymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology with real-time NASBA® (Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification) technology.