DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast Report With Key Players by 2031

Posted on 2022-11-30 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

DNA probes are stretches of single-stranded DNA, utilized to identify the presence of complementary nucleic acid sequences (target sequences) by hybridization. Marked with a label like color or fluorescence, they allow researchers to detect a distinct sequence of DNA in a mixture. Firstly, the DNA sample is heated to separate the DNA strands after which the probe is applied.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5474

Key Takeaways

• Global revenues to grow at over 5% CAGR through 2030

• Introduction of in-situ hybridization with non-isotopic DNA probes creating opportunities in infectious disease testing segment

• Increasing need for molecular diagnosis of diseases like cancer remains a key opportunity

• Limitations due to errors caused by recombination between the marker and disease alleles, incorrect pedigree data and genetic heterogeneity.

“Increasing geriatric population and rising disposable income among the masses is expected to increase demand for DNA probes based diagnostics in the market. New developments are expected to increase competition among the players,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

With a rising elderly population and growing cases of infectious diseases and cancer, the DNA probes based diagnostics market is getting more competitive. The market is witnessing the entry of several newcomers. Consequently, established players are trying to hold their position by launching innovative products after comprehensive R&D.

For instance, BioMerieux conducted thorough research and developed ARGENE® Solution, which is a comprehensive automated solution devoted to centralized laboratories for the management of molecular biology tests to monitor viral infections in immune-compromised patients. It incorporatespolymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology with real-time NASBA® (Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification) technology.

Prominent Key players of the DNA Probes based Diagnostics market survey report:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson & Company
  • BioMerieux
  • F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Qiagen NV
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5474

DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Category

  • Application
    • Infectious Diseases
    • Cancer
    • Genetic Predisposition
    • Identity/forensics
    • Others
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Full Access of this Report Is Available at: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5474

Questionnaire answered in the DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market report include:

  • How the market for DNA Probes based Diagnostics has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global DNA Probes based Diagnostics on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the DNA Probes based Diagnostics?
  • Why the consumption of DNA Probes based Diagnostics highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution