Demand for Two Component Adhesives To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2030 | Fact.MR Study

Two Component Adhesives Market By Composition (Epoxies, Silicone, Urethanes), By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics)- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Since two component adhesives are well-known for their high adhesive strength and heat resistance, they find application in numerous end-use industries, especially automotive and construction. Market players are leveraging the trend of lightweight along with strength in the automobile industry to push sales of innovative two component adhesives.

Two component adhesives are binding substances known for adhesions that are led by chemical reactions. These adhesives are sometimes recognized as reactive adhesives or structural adhesives.

Two component adhesives are known for their fast curing, easy process due to their creamy consistency, flawless shine after mechanical polishing, high chemical and wear resistance, and high bonding power even at high temperatures.

Two Component Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape

The global two component adhesives market is highly competitive in nature, which is attributable to increasing R&D activities by manufacturers. Players are working more on megatrends such as e-mobility, sustainability, and digitalization to create a fast-changing environment. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions adopted by leading companies to enhance their product portfolios are also propelling the growth of the two component adhesives market.

With a surge in demand from construction, automotive, and aerospace industries, several newcomers marked their entry into the market.

Prominent Key players of the Two Component Adhesives market survey report:

Dow

Jowat SE

Arkema

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Parker Hannifin Corp

Daubert Chemical Company

