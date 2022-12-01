Alight Laramie Gives Students a Good Quality of Life

Laramie, Wyoming, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Laramie is pleased to announce that they give students a good quality of life with comfortable off-campus housing options. The complex features everything students need to maintain independence while staying close to the University of Wyoming campus.

Alight Laramie offers students several floorplan options, including two and three-bedroom apartments. Residents can share an apartment with friends or request roommate matching to meet new friends. The per-person rental rate for each apartment includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, trash disposal, unlimited electricity, water, and sewer. A monthly amenity fee is required to cover these expenses.

Alight Laramie includes various community amenities to make student living more enjoyable. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a coffee bar, a tavern-style game room, disc golf, sand volleyball and basketball courts, a grilling station, and more. The complex allows pets and has an on-site dog park for exercise. Social events are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about off-campus student housing can find out more by visiting the Alight Laramie website or calling 1-307-314-3000.

About Alight Laramie: Alight Laramie is an off-campus housing complex for University of Wyoming students. The beautiful complex allows students to enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities. They’re helping students make the most of their college experience.

