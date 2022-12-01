CAD Software Market to be worth US$ 16.20 Bn by 2030

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the global CAD Software market size was valued at USD 9.95 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to reach over USD 16.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.90% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

CAD Software Market Definition

Computer-aided design (CAD) software is used in various industries to create 2D technical drawings, mock-ups of conceptual designs, and 3D models of physical objects. These digital representations of physical objects are used in the creation of actual objects in the tangible world.

The products in the General-Purpose category include CAD programs that offer a wide range of tools and functionality to their users. While products may vary in their strengths and the breadth of their capabilities, they are not designed exclusively to meet the needs of an individual industry or field. Furthermore, products in this category have the potential to integrate with more specialized tools such as those in the Civil Engineering and BIM software.

CAD Software Market Pricing

The CAD Software pricing is estimated to range from USD 500 to USD 1500 per year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The main features for the software include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.

Market Scope

The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the CAD Software market along with the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the CAD Software market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of CAD Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global CAD Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global CAD Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five CAD Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the CAD Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

CAD Software Market Segmentation

Global CAD Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global CAD Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global CAD Software Market, By Component, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global CAD Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global CAD Software Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global CAD Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global CAD Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global CAD Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global CAD Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global CAD Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



