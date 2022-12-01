Personal Care Packaging Market Size, Share & Forecast | USD 36.7 billion by 2027

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —Global Personal Care Packaging Market: by Product (Flexible, Rigid plastics, Paper, Metal, and Glass), by Application (Oral Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Skin Care, Deodorants, and Others), by Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles and Containers, Glass Bottles and Containers, Metal Containers, Folding Cartons, Corrugated Boxes, Tube and Stick, Pump and Dispenser, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The personal care packaging market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the personal care packaging industry.

Personal Care Packaging Industry Outlook

The personal care packaging market size was valued at USD 27.4 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Personal care packaging includes the packaging of personal care products, such as skincare lotions, hair care serum, and others. The packaging of these products protects them from getting contaminated by the external environment. The packaging material used in personal care products includes plastic, paperboard, glass, and metals. Some novel packaging types include pen type, pumps, sprays, sticks, and rollers balls. Moreover, flexible packaging is gaining huge traction across the personal care packaging industry in terms of aesthetic value and lightweight property. Furthermore, small packaged personal care products are gaining significant attention from consumers due to their ease of use and handling during traveling.

Factors Affecting the Personal Care Packaging Market Over the Forecast Period:

Rising consciousness for facial aesthetics is increasing the customer base of personal care products, which is augmenting the growth of personal care packaging products across the globe. The shift in consumer preference towards health and hygiene is driving the demand for shower gels, body washes, and liquid soap, offering growth to the personal care packaging market. Moreover, the continuous rising focus on developing attractive and innovative packaging solutions, including the trend for flexible packaging, will lead to the growth of the personal care packaging market.

Fluctuating raw material prices and the high cost associated with the production of new packaging solutions are certain factors hampering the growth of the personal care packaging market across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Care Packaging Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the personal care packaging market. The demand for personal care products has considerably declined due to the imposition of lockdown and the implementation of the ‘work from home’ strategy in IT firms across the globe. This has led to a decrease in the pandemic’s demand for color cosmetics and other personal care products. Moreover, the practice of social distancing has led to the postponement and cancellation of weddings, live events, and other social gatherings, which has led to a decline in demand for personal care products, which will hamper the growth of the personal care packaging market in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global personal care packaging market study based on product, packaging type, and product type.

Based on product, the personal care packaging market is segmented into –

Flexible

Rigid Plastics

Paper

Metal

Glass

Based on packaging type, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-

Plastic Bottles and Containers

Glass Bottles and Containers

Metal Containers

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Tube and Stick

Pump and Dispenser

Others

Based on product type, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-

Oral Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care

Deodorants

Others

Personal Care Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The personal care packaging market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global personal care packaging market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the personal care packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Personal Care Packaging Market Competitors Includes –

The personal care packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key personal care packaging market players operating in the global market include –

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bemis Company, Inc

Bormioli Rocco Spa

Gerresheimer

Heinz- Glas GmbH

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

ITC Limited

Koa Glass Co. Ltd

MeadWestvaco Corp

Mondi plc

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sonoco Products Company.

The personal care packaging market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Personal Care Packaging Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Personal Care Packaging Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Personal Care Packaging Market: Target Audience