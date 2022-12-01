Tourism Insurance Market Share, SWOT Analysis | Top Players

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 1 — /EPR Network/ — Global Tourism Insurance Market is anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 18.5% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

Travel coverage offers insurance for associated dangers, including harm or death, lack of luggage, delays, and even traveling. The charges range in keeping with the plans and coverages, including journey cancellation, lack of luggage & journey documents, scientific expenses, emergency scientific evacuations, and others. Further, an extensive boom in tourism, modern technologies, improvement in journey rules & regulations, and others are a number of the rewarding elements that improve the marketplace growth.

Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Family Travelers, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, and Others. Family travelers continue to dominate the industry, while business travelers are the fastest-growing category during the projection period, Due to the expansion of foreign trade, the increase of foreign business, and the increase in business travel expenses. The growth of the tourism industry is the main driving force for expanding the global travel insurance industry.

Global Tourism Insurance Market Segmentation:

Global Tourism Insurance Market, by Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Global Tourism Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

Global Tourism Insurance Market, by End-User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

Based on the region, the Global Tourism Insurance printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Tourism Insurance market, followed by North America.

Global Tourism Insurance Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Tourism Insurance Market:

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A

AXA

Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International

TravelSafe Insurance

USI Insurance Services

Zurich Insurance Co. Limited.

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Tourism Insurance market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

