Video Wall Market Key Trend Analysis with Demand Overview, Top Competitors, Size, Latest Trends and Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 1 — /EPR Network/ — Global Video Wall Market anticipated to grow 1.6x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 11.1% during the forecast period

The video wall is the maximum not unusual place virtual era being applied throughout the transportation quarter through crucial hubs of the transportation industry, including airports, railways, bus stations, etc. The growing call for virtual content material and information, which can be applicable to travelers, has brought about interactive commercials thru a video wall that has accounted for a sizeable proportion of boom in transportation media revenues. There may be a shift in customer conduct in phrases of client engagement throughout all of the modes of transportation, thereby strategically constructing their manufacturers withinside the client mindset. This is predicted to force the video wall marketplace withinside the forecasted period.

January 2020 – LG Business Solutions USA released new 55-inch LCD video wall panels which have 0.44mm bezel for truly seamless video wall installations and a brand new embedded Smart Calibration device that reduces each set up and renovation time. This reduces time and renovation fee financial savings of as much as 97%.

Global Video Wall Market Segmentation:

Global Video Wall Market, by Technology

LED

LCD

Global Video Wall Market, by End-User

Retail

Transportation

Governments

Corporate

Hospitality

Others

Based on the region, the Global Video Wall printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Video Wall market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the global video wall market over the forecast period.

Global Video Wall Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Video Wall Market:

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Philips

NEC Display Solutions

Planar Systems, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies in the market with a major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

Growth prospects

SWOT analysis

Key trends

Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Video Wall market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Video Wall Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On: