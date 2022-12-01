Rector of Luiss Guido Carli University Andrea Prencipe wins the JBV Best Paper Award

The Journal of Business Venturing awarded a paper by Luiss Rector Andrea Prencipe with the Best Paper Award. The study explores how language can predict individuals’ investment choices and their propensity for entrepreneurship.

Journal of Business Venturing: Andrea Prencipe wins the Best Paper Award

London, UK, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Rector of Luiss Guido Carli University Andrea Prencipe received the Best Paper Award from the Journal of Business Venturing, a bimonthly peer-reviewed multidisciplinary academic journal publishing research on all aspects of entrepreneurship. The paper is titled “The Language of Investments: How Language-Structure Influences Crowdfunding Investments” and is co-authored by Professors Francesca Di Pietro, University Milano Bicocca, Francesca Masciarelli, University G. d’Annunzio Pescara, and Vangelis Souitaris, Cass Business School. The study relies on the assumption that language predicts people’s investment behaviour and entrepreneurial propensity. This stems from the fact that languages are divided into those that rarely distinguish present and future tense – such as German, Dutch, Swedish, and Chinese, i.e., weak-future languages – and those that make a definite distinction between present and future – such as French, Italian, and English, i.e., strong-future languages. Speakers of weak-future languages appear to perceive future events as closer as compared to speakers of strong-future languages: as a consequence, speakers belonging to the first group are more likely attracted to the idea of personally investing in entrepreneurial ventures, including crowdfunding investments. Luiss Rector Andrea Prencipe’s paper links language, culture, cognitive frames, and economic behaviours, adding an important and interdisciplinary explanation for cross-country variation in early-stage crowdfunding investment. The findings of the study have important practical implications for entrepreneurs, crowdfunding investors, and policymakers.

Andrea Prencipe’s study explores how language can predict individuals’ investment choices

The prestigious award won by the paper “The Language of Investments: How Language-Structure Influences Crowdfunding Investments” once again confirms that in Luiss Guido Carli University the education model combines academic rigour and practical relevance. As Rector Andrea Prencipe explained, it is no coincidence that “our faculty comprises academic professors and practitioners from the real world – meaning executives, diplomats, representatives from public administration”. Blending its rich history with the present-day digital age, Luiss University has a reputation for its educational excellence: its four departments – Economics and Finance, Business and Management, Law, and Political Science – adopt an innovative educational approach which is gaining increasing international recognition. In 2022, the University entered the top 100 in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject in the field of Social Sciences and Management, ranking #1 in Italy, #10 in Europe, #22 in the world for Political and International Studies – a successful improvement resulting from cutting-edge research on European politics and policy, cultural heritage, electoral systems, and diplomacy. “At Luiss students will have the opportunity to develop a growth mindset. They will have the opportunity to acquire tools that will enable them to face the complexity and the discontinuities of the challenges that they will face in the job market”, said Rector Andrea Prencipe, stressing the importance of alternative mindsets to address such increasingly complex challenges”.