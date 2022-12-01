Smart Furniture Market Trends, Demand and Future Opportunities till 2028

Smart Furniture Industry Overview

The global smart furniture market size is anticipated to reach USD 365.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. Lifestyle of consumers, especially in urban areas, is changing significantly due to increased disposable income. Luxurious and technically integrated product is becoming an essential part of their life; which is easing out the lives of professionals and workaholics. This would contribute to driving the industry in the coming years. In addition, increasing disposable income of individuals has led to thinking regarding the social status, driving the increased spending on products including furniture.

Smart Furniture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart furniture market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Smart Desks, Smart Tables, Smart Chairs, and Others

The smart desks segment dominated the market for smart furniture and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.8% in 2020. Vigorous growth in commercial and office building construction and remodeling activity is anticipated to buoy demand as companies furnish new office spaces. While replacement activity historically played a minor role in supporting demand – largely the result of product durability and lack of innovation – trends towards more open, collaboration-oriented workspace design will drive an increase in replacements.

The smart table segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period. The lifestyle of consumers in urban areas is changing owing to increased disposable income. Luxurious products are becoming an essential part of their life; as a result, they are ready to spend more.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial

The commercial segment dominated the market for smart furniture and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.9% in 2020. In commercial building and office construction, the furniture will be needed to outfit these new workspaces. A forecast increase in office improvement activity will further support gains as companies remodel work areas to include modern design features, such as open floor plans and collaborative work areas. However, the market for used furniture will continue to appeal to budget-conscious office purchasers.

The residential segment is anticipated to proliferate over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for furniture in living rooms and bedrooms coupled with a rise in real estate construction projects initiated by governments especially in urban areas.

Smart Furniture Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for smart furniture is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of regional as well as international players.

Some of the prominent players in the smart furniture market include:

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Sobro

Sleep Number Corporation

Hi-Interiors srl

Modoola Limited

Fonesalesman, LLC

Desktronik

Nitz Engineering GmbH

Rest Lunar a Retro Sys, Inc., company

