Singapore, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — With the support of the prestigious Materials 2022 conference, we are back with the “4th Edition of International Conference on Materials Science and Engineering” (Materials 2023).

We invite you to attend our grand event on Material Science which is slated to be held from March 13-15, 2023 in Singapore. The event is scheduled in hybrid format and can also be attended from the comfort of our home or workspace.

This Materials Science Event will keep you abreast of the latest information in the field of material science and will be focused around the theme “Shaping Future by Combining Knowledge and Innovations in Material Science.”

This Material Science Conference will share an insight into the future of materials science and offers a chance to exchange technical information, research findings and novel ideas on a global platform. The consortium will offer tremendous opportunities to network with colleagues, ranging from students and postdoctoral fellows to researchers, professors, academicians, scientists and industry leaders.

The global materials congress is open to anyone looking to explore materials science research. We will be honored to be your host at Materials 2023.

Materials Science Conferences | Materials Conferences | Material Science Conferences | Materials Science Conferences 2023 | Materials Conference 2023 | Materials Science and Engineering Events 2023 | Materials Congress 2023 | Materials Science Conferences | Materials Conference 2023 | Materials Science Events | Materials 2023 | Materials Science and Engineering Conferences

Reach us at:

Contact Email: materials@magnusconference.com

Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320

WhatsApp: +1 (540) 709 1879

Dates: March 13-15, 2023

Venue: Singapore

Website: https://magnusconferences.com/materials-science/

Abstract submission: https://magnusconferences.com/materials-science/submit-abstract

Registration: https://magnusconferences.com/materials-science/register



Social Media Link:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaterialsConf/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MatScienceEvent

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLtH0EIiRfFWaIOwuYL5IEw

Organiser:

Magnus Group LLC – https://www.magnusgroup.org/

Conference Manager: Amelie Alice