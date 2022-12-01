As per the latest analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sugar-based surfactants market value is projected to reach US$ 9.2 billion by 2032-end, and homecare product application is anticipated to account for nearly 42% market share.

Prominent Key Players Of The Sugar-based Surfactants Market Survey Report:

Cargill

Lonza

Clairant

Dow Chemicals

LG Household & Health care

BASF SE

SEPPIC

Kao

AkzoNobel NV

Galaxy Surfactants

Key Segments Covered in Sugar-based Surfactants Industry Research

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Type : Alkyl Polyglycosides Branched Alkyl Polyglycosides Decyl Glucoside Sucrose Cocoate Ethoxylated Alkyl Polyglycosides Others

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Source : Monomeric Sugar-based Surfactants Dimeric Sugar-based Surfactants Polymeric Sugar-based Surfactants

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Application : Homecare Products Personal Care & Cosmetics Industrial & Institutional Cleaners Agricultural Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil Fields Cement, Concrete & Plaster (In Admixture) Others

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



