U.S. Hospital Gowns Market to Gain Huge Traction at 11.90% CAGR from 2022-2028

U.S. Hospital Gowns Industry Overview

The U.S. Hospital Gowns Market size is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.90%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the product demand. The pandemic, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products. The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for hospital gowns in the U.S. For instance, according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2020, there were more than 723,605 existing cases and more than 28,252 new confirmed cases in the U.S. Furthermore, in order to meet the large demand for hospital gowns in the country, Ford has started manufacturing hospital gowns out of airbag materials. Therefore, the market is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. hospital gowns market on the basis of type, usability, and risk type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, and Patient Gowns

Surgical gowns held the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020 and are anticipated to maintain their lead over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the U.S.

The patient gowns segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the Usability Insights, the market is segmented into Disposable Gowns and Reusable Gowns

Disposable gowns held the largest share of more than 85.0% in 2020 and are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period, as their use can significantly reduce the risk of spreading diseases between patients.

Disposable hospital gowns are segmented into low, average, and premium prices.

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector are anticipated to contribute to the high growth of the reusable hospital gowns segment.

Based on the Risk Type Insights, the market is segmented into Minimal, Low, Moderate, and High

High-risk hospital gowns held the largest share of over 25.0% in 2020.

Minimal risk hospital gowns held the second-largest share in 2020 and are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of patients suffering from various non-communicable diseases.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market players are adopting various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Hospital Gowns market include:

Medline Industries, Inc.

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Angelica

AmeriPride Services Inc.

3M

Cardinal Health

