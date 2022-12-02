Patient Positioning Systems Market Size to Reach US$ 1,711.3 million by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global patient positioning systems market size is expected to grow from USD 1,171.6 million in 2021 to USD 1,711.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. Hospitals frequently employ the patient positioning system, also referred to as a repositioning assist or device, to transfer and reposition patients. For the daily activities of the elderly population, those recovering from surgery, an accident, or any other medical condition, and those who are permanently incapacitated, patient positioning systems are required.

This system allows patients to be more independent and mobile by providing a simple and secure transfer. These are also beneficial for children with birth problems or who are cognitively challenged. During operations, patient positioning systems are utilized to ensure that the patient is in the proper posture. A patient positioning system is frequently high-end electronic-powered equipment or a simple construction. Positioning patients in the operating room is critical for providing the best treatment possible and avoiding complications such as nerve damage and pressure ulcers. These systems have several uses in health care, particularly in orthopedics, future care facilities, and general medical equipment.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/patient-positioning-systems-market

The rising number of operations as a result of the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses drives the patient positioning devices market. Because of the rising frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer and renal ailments, more therapeutic and diagnostic techniques, including radiation therapy, are required. Furthermore, the global patient positioning systems market is driven by an increase in hospital demand for these systems, product research and innovation, and the worldwide geriatric population.

Other factors include technical developments in patient location systems and a sharp or sudden increase in the number of mentally challenged patients admitted to hospitals. Furthermore, the whole patient positioning equipment market is benefiting from a few aspects, such as the competitive environment of healthcare, which is allowing various new businesses such as hospitals, training hubs, and other medical facilities to make inroads. These are expected to help boost the global patient positioning system market.

Various constraints and hurdles might stymie overall market expansion. Market expansion is being hampered by issues such as replacement technology and tight rivalry among current product makers. Furthermore, the imposition of excise duty on the sale of taxable medical equipment inside the United States, product recalls, and the availability of reconditioned patient positioning systems are possible limitations affecting the global patient positioning system market’s overall growth. Nonetheless, developments in medical technology, such as an increase in the frequency of robotic procedures needing more clear positioners, as well as untapped potential in new countries, provide positive growth opportunities.

Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers : Technological advancements in patient positioning systems

Sensor advancements such as optic fiber technology, cancer tracking sensors, and MEMS sensors are expected to drive market growth. These technologies aid in keeping patients comfortable and stable throughout radiation and treatment administration. The rising occurrence of cancer is also driving the expansion of this market.

The global patient positioning systems market is driven by increased demand for these systems in hospitals, product development and innovation, and an increase in the global geriatric population. Other factors include technical developments in patient location systems and a sharp or sudden increase in the number of mentally challenged patients admitted to hospitals.

Restraints : Frequent Product recalls

The development of various replacement technologies and severe rivalry among existing product makers are major market limitations. Furthermore, product recalls, government laws aimed at lowering total healthcare costs, and the concomitant increase in bulk purchases through group purchasing groups all act to constrain the market.

Opportunities : Rising number of Robotic Surgeries

Medical technology improvements provide favorable growth opportunities, such as a rising number of robotic surgeries needing more specific positioners and untapped potential in new countries.

Scope of the Global Patient Positioning Systems Market

The study categorizes the patient positioning systems market based on product, end-user, and application at regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/patient-positioning-systems-market?opt=2950

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Tables

Surgical Tables

Radiolucent Imaging Tables

Examination Tables

Others

By End-User Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Surgeries

Disease Diagnosis

Cancer Therapy

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/patient-positioning-systems-market

Hospital segment accounts for the largest market share by end-user

Based on the end-user, the global patient positioning systems market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospital segment has the largest market share due to rising healthcare costs globally. Furthermore, the growing number of hospitals worldwide is expected to drive demand in this market. Hospitals perform various operations, including cardiac, head and neck, bariatric, thoracic, gynecological, and orthopedic procedures.

North America accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global patient positioning systems market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the patient positioning systems market with the largest market share due to the surging prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and the availability of modern healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of established market players in the United States would boost the market in this region.

As a result, such market trends are likely to assist North America is dominating the overall market.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/patient-positioning-systems-market

Key Market Players in the Global Patient Positioning Systems Market

The global patient positioning systems market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global patient positioning systems market are: