Digital Payment Market to Reach US$ 314.8 Billion by 2030

Digital Payment refers to cashless digital economic transactions. It includes financial transactions made via the Internet, and cell payments at the factor of sale (PoS) via cell functions (apps). Digital Payment additionally includes peer-to-peer transfers between buyers and non-public users. The adoption of Digital Payment has been gaining momentum of late. Various folks and corporations prefer the Digital Payment mode over typical price modes. Traditional fee modes encompass check, cash, demand draft, and cash order.

Global Digital Payment Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global digital payment market based on component, deployment mode, organizational size and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Digital Payment Market Analysis, by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Digital Payment Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Global Digital Payment Market Analysis, by Organizational Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Digital Payment Market Analysis, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Global Digital Payment Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Digital Payment Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Digital Payment Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Digital Payment revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Digital Payment revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Payment sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Digital Payment Manufacturers –

PayPal

Fiserv

FIS

Global Payments

Square

Stripe

VISA

Mastercard

Worldline

Adyen

ACI Worldwide

Temenos

PayU

Apple

JPMorgan Chase

WEX

FLEETCOR

Aurus

PayTrace

Stax by FattMerchant

2Checkout now Verifone

Spreedly

Dwolla

Braintree

Clover

OpenWay Group

EBANX

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Digital Payment Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Digital Payment Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: