Mobile Event App Software Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during forecast period 2030

Mobile event app software is an event planner to create a custom mobile app for an event with simple and easy coding. These apps allow the creation of mobile applications with the information people need, such as attendee information, exhibitor information, speaker bios, schedules, maps and more. Attendees can then download these apps to access important event-related information on their mobile devices. These template-based app programs allow event planners to choose a design and special event features they want to include and customize the content. Mobile event app creation software is often used to supplement other event management platforms or event planning software.

Global Mobile Event App Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global mobile event app software market based on product type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Mobile Event App Software Market Analysis by Product Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Mobile Event App Software Market Analysis by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Event App Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Mobile Event App Software Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Mobile Event App Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Mobile Event App Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Mobile Event App Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Event App Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Mobile Event App Software Manufacturers –

Cvent

Attendify

SpotMe

Eventmobi

Certain

Guidebook

Eventory

Yapp

Meeting Application

Core-apps

DoubleDutch

Eventfuel.io

Socio

PheedLoop

Pathable

QuickMobile

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Mobile Event App Software Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Mobile Event App Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: