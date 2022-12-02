File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market is Projected to Reach At A CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030

FTP (File Transfer Protocol) software program transfers documents between a pc and a server over the internet. It is constructed on a client-server model architecture, in which one laptop acts as the server to store records and the different acts as the patron to send or request archives from the server. Companies leverage these equipment to transfer large archives or massive quantities of records between more than one stakeholders. In particular, webmaster teams use FTP to switch internet pages, internet application files, and pix to their net server; additionally, IT groups make use of FTP options to transfer information back to disaster recovery, or DR, sites.
FTP solutions are similar to managed file transfer (MFT) software in that each types of equipment facilitate the switch of files and data. However, they do not utilize the equal server. Furthermore, whilst FTP is a ordinary File Transfer Protocol, SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol) is an choice which adds a safety layer in the file switch process through encryption and authentication features.
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global file transfer protocol (FTP) software market based on component, deployment mode, organizational size and end users at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Analysis, by Component
- Software
- Services
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On Premises
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Analysis, by Organisational Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Analysis, by End Users
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Manufacturing
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Manufacturers –
- FileZilla
- Progress
- Cerberus
- WinSCP
- Globalscape
- Citrix
- The Apache Software Foundation
- SmartFTP
- Fetch Softworks
- UltraEdit
- SolarWinds
- SmartFile
- AWS
- FTP Today
- South River Technologies
- BinaryNights
- Panic
- Trellian
- Enterprise Distributed Technologies
- ExaVault
- Maxum Development
- Wing FTP Software
- D1FFER
- CrushFTP
- Files.com
- AceBIT
- Upstore
- Softonic
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Software Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
