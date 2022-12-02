Sports Trading Cards Market is projected to be valued at US$ 117,373.2 million by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group, the Global Sports Trading Card Market size was valued at USD 14,221.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 117,373.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global sports trading card market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing popularity of sports in developed economies across the globe. Sports have been an integral part of most people’s lives as they come across various sports events and their unique features. The growing consumer base and rising lifestyle trends are expected to boost the sports trading card market in the coming years.

Global Sports Trading Card Market Definition

The sports trading card market consists of trading cards and collectibles. It is the largest remittance market in the United States, with approximately 500 million transactions occurring annually. As a result of the digital integration of sports trading card games and online portals, such as eBay, the sports trading card market has attracted new interest.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/sports-trading-cards-market

Trading cards are small cards made of paperboard or thick paper that contain a picture of a person, place, or item (fictional or real), along with other text such as statistics or trivia. Sports trading cards are the most common. Non-sports trading cards are not related to sports and are classified separately from sports trading cards. The game with the most distinct cards is considered the most popular, and it currently leads the sports trading card market.

Baseball cards are the prominent and one of the most favored types of sports cards. The front of the card features a photograph of the player as well as identifying information such as the team affiliation and player’s name. Sports collectors have been trading or trading cards have emerged as one of the most popular hobby activities around the world today. There is a wide variety of sports trading card games and online portal that are available such as eBay, where collectors can place an order with confidence in purchasing an authentic collectible piece. Sports trading cards for sale can be found at many local retailers and specialty stores throughout the country. The growing demand for sports trading cards has prompted manufacturers to invest heavily in their product line.

Market Dynamics

The global sports trading card market is primarily driven by trading game card technological advancements. Furthermore, the rapid growth of emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, as well as global urbanization, are boosting the market. China and India are two of the world’s most important emerging markets, with lucrative opportunities for business expansion in the sports trading card industry. The rapid urbanization and development of developing countries have resulted in new markets, propelling the global sports trading card market. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements and continuous innovation to keep up with dynamic consumer preferences are working in the market’s favor. Furthermore, the introduction of global sports events such as the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and the National Football League, among others, has increased sports sponsorships, as well as the expansion of Internet-accessible devices and the emergence of multiple sports channels to capture viewership, which has supported to the global sports trading card market growth.

Certain constraints and impediments will stymie market growth. A few of the factors limiting the growth of the sports trading card industry are collectors abandoning sports cards, as well as people going online as the internet exploded in popularity, which ultimately inhibits the offline sports trading card industry’s growth. Furthermore, young children are drawn to trading card games such as Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokemon. As the players have a piece of their jersey or an autograph, the children’s attention shifts to video games. During the forecast period, this shift among youth and children is expected to grow slowly. Increasing sports card prices, a lack of awareness and the threat of eSports gambling are all potential roadblocks to the global market’s expansion.

Nevertheless, the market for sports trading cards is expanding due to technological developments and a rise in consumer demand for new, recent, and antique cards. Additionally, sports card investment has demonstrated to provide traders with incredibly spectacular profits, and there are an expanding number of competitions with sizable prize pools that present profitable growth chances over the course of the projection period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Sports Trading Card Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has created a drastic effect on the sports industry imposing strict lockdowns and severe regulations to maintain protocols. There are mostly empty stadiums all over the world with only players to continue with different leagues or tournaments in various sports. COVID-19 has boosted the online gaming industry among tech-savvy millennials. Thus, the sports industry has started adopting blockchain technology in the cryptocurrency ecosystem to enhance monetary transactions among the staff and fans. The future of sports is in the hands of cryptocurrencies, with its blockchain technology engaging the global market. The sports industry has understood the potential of cryptocurrencies to survive in the tech-driven era post-pandemic. The pandemic has created sports trading cards as a hobby, and the industry boomed during the pandemic.

Scope of the Global Sports Trading Card Market

The research study categorizes the global sports trading card market based on type, sports type, and player type at the country, regional, and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/sports-trading-cards-market?opt=2950

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Character Card

Image Card

Autograph Card

Others

By Sports Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Basketball

Cricket

Volleyball

Football

Baseball

Tennis

Hockey

E-sports

Others

By Player Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

International Players

National Players

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Autograph cards segment accounts for the largest market share

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/sports-trading-cards-market

Based on the type, the global sports trading cards market has been categorized into character cards, image cards, autograph cards, and others. The autograph cards segment contributed the major share of around 40% in the sports trading cards market in 2021. The high popularity of a card that has been signed by the player in the US and Europe is one of the major factors for the high share of autograph cards in the sports trading cards market. Moreover, as these cards are signed by celebrities, the cost of these cards is relatively high.

North America accounted for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global sports trading cards market has been segmented across North America, Europe, South America, Asia–Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of around 37% in the global sports trading cards market in 2021. The increasing popularity of entertainment and sports in the region, especially in the US, is one of the major factors driving the regional market growth. eBay’s 2021 report stated that the trading card transactions on the company’s platform surged with 142% in 2020.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/sports-trading-cards-market

Key Market Players in the Global Sports Trading Card Market

The “Global Sports Trading Card Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Topps., Futera, Leaf Trading cards, Panini SPA, Upper Deck Company, and Others.

This section also includes a synopsis of the current development strategies of the above-mentioned players, a market share analysis, and a market ranking analysis, for each of the above-mentioned players on a global scale, together with a description of their key development strategies.