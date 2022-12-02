Paper Tape Market Size is Expected to total US$ 7,661.4 million by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Paper Tape Market size is expected to grow from USD 5,231.6 million in 2021 to USD 7,661.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

An early sequential data storing method was paper tape used in computer and communication systems. It is sequential, slow, and has a small capacity. Data is represented by the absence or presence of holes at specific locations and is recorded on the paper tape as punched hole patterns. The data was written to and stored on special tape reading and writing systems. In the early twentieth century, teleprinter communication and the computing industry both made extensive use of it.

Demand from the logistics and retail sectors has been a key development driver. Previously, plastic tapes were used in these sectors, but as people grow more conscious of the environmental risks posed by plastic waste, paper tapes are gaining ground. In outdoor applications, paper tapes are also thought to be more environmentally friendly, which has helped the market expansion in the logistics and construction sectors. For the best precision, especially at sharp edges, paper tapes are typically used during paint applications.

Global Paper Tape Market Dynamics

DriversProtective Wrapping has become more prominent in the transport and logistics industries

The retail and logistics industries have seen a surge in paper tapes sales due to the mass transportation of goods. Previously, plastic tapes were used in the logistics industry; however, as people became more aware of the environmental destruction caused by plastic tapes, they began favorably packaging goods with paper tapes. Paper tapes are also capable of withstanding exterior applications, particularly in the construction and logistics industries, making them prominent among industry players. Besides that, because paper tapes are available in extra thin paper, they allow people to continue packaging jobs with the utmost precision, even at sharp edges. These factors are responsible for boosting the market for paper tapes.

RestraintsSusceptibility to elevated temperature

Natural rubber is used as a gum by leading and small-scale paper tape manufacturers while producing various types of paper tapes such as masking tapes, packaging tapes, consumer & stationery tapes, and others. Paper tape manufacturers prefer rubber-based gum over other chemical solutions due to its low cost and instant stickiness. The inability to handle extreme temperatures for long periods restricts its use. It is reasonable to conclude that the frailty of paper tapes to elevated-temperature ranges significantly impedes the global market growth. Moreover, pricing fluctuations related to material pricing, such as resins and adhesives, limit the growth of the paper tapes market in this region.

OpportunitiesIncredible Opportunities in the Healthcare and Construction Industries

Market growth for adhesive tapes in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to drive massive demand for paper tapes in the years ahead. Physicians’ and healthcare practitioners’ widespread use of surgical paper tapes is expected to create a market sensation. These surgical paper tapes promote quick recovery and skin integrity by offering a long-lasting bond and gentle withdrawal without leaving any residues. The growing preference for paper tapes for gently handling wounds and injuries creates remarkable opportunities for manufacturers to enter the market.

COVID19 Impact on the Global Paper Tape Market

Between March 2020 and September 2021, the COVID-19 epidemic impacted the supply chain for the paper tapes industry. To address environmental concerns, the post-COVID age has brought forward fresh beginnings in the shape of a significant increase in paper tape manufacture. Many verticals are calling for paper tapes to replace plastics.

Scope of the Global Paper Tape Market

The study categorizes the paper tape market based on product type, adhesive, application, feature and end-use at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Masking Tape
  • Packaging Tape
  • Consumer & Stationary Tape
  • Others

By Adhesive Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Rubber-based Adhesive
  • Acrylic-based Adhesive
  • Silicon-based Adhesive

By Feature Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Single sided
  • Double sided

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Masking
  • Packaging
  • Sealing
  • Bundling
  • Fixing
  • General Use
  • Decorating
  • Labelling
  • Others

By End User Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Retail & Logistics
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Electronics & Electrical
  • General Industries

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • The Netherlands
    • Norway
    • Czech Republic
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The Silicon-based Adhesive segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by Adhesive

Based on adhesive, the global paper tape market is divided into the rubber-based adhesive, acrylic-based adhesive, and silicon-based adhesive. The Silicon-based Adhesive segment is projected to account for the largest market share; owing to less toxic by-products obtained, silicon-based is expected to dominate in the coming period.

Masking segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by Application

Based on application, the global paper tape market is divided into masking, packaging, sealing, bundling, fixing, general use, decorating, labeling, and others. Masking tapes contribute significantly to the global paper tape market. The masking tapes are relatively costly, valued at USD 1,088 /Th.Sq.M in Europe, which is the highest price globally. Increasing demand for these tapes in building & construction industries is ensuing in a significant increase in the overall price of masking tapes. Moreover, packaging tapes are primarily used and have moderate benchmarking. These tapes account for over 35% volume share in the global market. These tapes are expected to be valued at US$ 733 /Th.Sq.M. by 2030.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share

Based on the regions, the global paper tape Market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, the Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of around 45% in the global paper tape market in 2021. This is due to increased infrastructure spending and residential and commercial construction projects. Moreover, the fact that South Korea and Japan are automotive and electronics hubs contribute to the growth of the paper tapes market in this region.

Key Market Players in the Global Paper Tape Market

The global Paper Tape Market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies are indulged in expanding business across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and molding strong partner relations.

Major players in the global Paper Tape Market are:

  • Winstone Wallboards
  • CSR Gyprock
  • Omni Group
  • 3M Company
  • Shurtape Technologies,LLC
  • Cyklop
  • USG Boral
  • JV Converting Company,Inc
  • FIPAGO
  • Duck Brand
  • Speciality Tapes Industry
  • Shree Lamipack Private
  • Euro Tapes Private Limited
  • Can-Do Nationa
  • RAJAPACK Ltd
  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc
  • Uline
  • Janson Enterprises

