Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Growing Demands and Upcoming Trends by 2028

Anti Stretch Mark Products Industry Overview

The global anti stretch mark products market size is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. Anti stretch mark products contain active ingredients formulations that help in reducing the appearance of stretch marks. Increasing product acceptance and application by consumers are driving the demand.

Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti stretch mark products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Creams, Body Butter, Lotions, Serum, and Massage Oil

The creams segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Creams are among the prominent products that opted for stretch scars, blemishes, and spots with high product launch rates. Retinol (strengthens and resurfaces skin), hyaluronic acid (plumps lines), Centella Asiatica (stimulates cell production), and silicone are effective ingredients found in such creams.

The serum segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The use of anti-stretch mark serums has increased over the years. Naturally occurring ingredients such as plant extracts, jojoba oil, and avocado oil are gaining traction in such serums owing to the growing trend of natural skincare products. E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc. (Palmer's) and Evereden offer anti-stretch mark serums.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Specialty Store, Online, and Others

The hypermarket and supermarket segment held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020. Owing to the increasing demand for skincare products and rising shelf space, many of these stores have trained professionals in the skincare and beauty aisles to provide expert guidance and recommendations to the customers.

The online distribution channel is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high mobile and internet penetration. This trend has also been witnessed in developing countries such as India and Brazil and several countries in Africa. According to a report published by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), about 62% of young consumers in big Indian cities prefer purchasing skincare products online.

Moreover, shopping on online portals has been gaining traction among consumers on account of value-added services such as free home delivery, cash-on-delivery (COD), and heavy discounts. This is expected to remain a prominent growth factor over the forecast period.

Anti Stretch Mark Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major players in the market include a combination of established players and many startups. Manufacturers in the market are increasingly focusing on the factors such as product innovation, packaging, labeling, and marketing campaigns as they play a vital role in the overall image of the product and the company.

Some prominent players in the global anti-stretch mark products market include:

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Mustela

The Clorox Company (Burt’s Bees)

Bio Oil

Clarins

Earth Mama Organics

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Crown Laboratories, Inc. (StriVectin)

