Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by 2028

Endoscopy Operative Devices Industry Overview

The global endoscopy operative devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing technological advancement in endoscope systems are the key factors aiding the market growth. An increase in the preference for keyhole or minimally invasive surgeries due to shortened hospitalization reduced post-operative complications, and decreased blood loss during surgeries is expected to fuel the market growth. The growing geriatric population burdened with chronic diseases is rapidly increasing across the globe and is a potential consumer base for endoscopes. This is likely to significantly drive the market over the forecast period.

Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the global endoscopy operative devices market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Energy Systems, Access Devices, Suction & Irrigation Systems, Hand Instruments, Wound Retractors, and Snares

In 2020, the access devices segment accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% owing to the increasing number of endoscopic procedures. Several key players are designing and developing innovative, advanced endoscopy access devices for improving endoscopies. The energy systems segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The majority of the endoscopic procedures necessitate the use of energy from sources, such as electricity, argon gas, microwaves, laser, ultrasound, and radiofrequency waves to cut, desiccate, coagulate, or manipulate tissues with minimal bleeding.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy, and Others

In 2020, the gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy application segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% due to the growing burden of gastrointestinal disorders across the globe. The introduction of technologically advanced procedures to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal disorders, such as capsule endoscopy for diagnosing various ailments, is expected to drive the segment.

The others application segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The other applications where operative devices are used are spinal or neuro, cardiovascular endoscopy, anoscopy, rhinoscopy, and rectoscopy. The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing number of accidental injuries, and the growing preference for microsurgical procedures are expected to drive the segment.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Nursing Products Market : The global nursing products market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness regarding maternity care and various innovations to help nursing mothers are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth.

The global nursing products market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness regarding maternity care and various innovations to help nursing mothers are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Portable Ultrasound Devices Market: The global portable ultrasound devices market size was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Increased advancements in medical technology, a rise in a patient’s preference for minimally invasive treatments, and extensive adoption of imaging systems in emergency care are some of the key factors driving the market.

Endoscopy Operative Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented with the presence of some renowned companies. Key players are increasingly investing in the development of new products and improving existing products. Manufacturers are focusing on improving the quality of the products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some prominent players in the global endoscopy operative devices market include:

Cook Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

Karl Storz

CONMED Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Olympus

Order a free sample PDF of the Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.