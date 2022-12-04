Fire Suppression Systems Market SWOT Analysis, Demand, Market Research & Forecast till 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Stringent Government Regulations Fuelling Adoption of Fire Suppression System

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), over 1.3 million fire incidences were reported in the United States. These incidences caused over 3000 deaths and property loss of worth US$ 10.6 billion. Due to this, NFPA has enacted guidelines for commercial business infrastructures to deploy fire suppression system such as sprinklers and clean agent suppression systems. Further, NFPA has included two important requirements of regular maintenance and training of personnel of the clean agent fire suppression system.

Moreover, IFSA has recently published an article that includes the FM Global data sheet that included technology updates for installation of sprinkler systems in automated storage facilities. Recently announced new US federal tax reform will support small business annually and large business entities over the span of five years for retrofitting of sprinkler systems. Such government reforms will enhance the adoption of fire suppression systems at larger geographical locations.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

