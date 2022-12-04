Performance Coatings Market Is Expand At A CAGR of 5.3% To Reach US$ 160.7 Billion by 2032

The global performance coatings market is expected to value at US$ 95.9 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 160.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Sales of performance coatings accounted for nearly 60% of the global coatings market at the end of 2021. Construction and defense are two dominant end-users that account for major revenue generation opportunities.

Market Titans Key Stratagems

Vital players are improving their supply network and establishing long-term relationships with goliaths such as Boeing, GM, and other end-users in the transportation sector in the market. For instance, BASF has strong supply bond with General Motors for the past two decades. Furthermore, AkzoNobel has created a strong relationship with the aerospace giants such as Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Rolls Royce, and others. This, in turn, enhances revenue generation.

Fenix Group, in September 2021, acquired one of the leading companies in specialty and high-performance coatings for industrial applications, Lubbock, Texas-based TCI Coatings. This acquisition will broaden Fenix’s selection of performance coatings.

In August 2021, Odyssey Investment Partners acquired Painters Supply & Equipment Co., a premier specialty distributor of coatings, paint, and corresponding consumables, among others. The acquisition has enhanced the company’s global presence and customer portfolio.

Key Companies Profiled:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

The Valspar Corporation

Jotun A/S

Segmentation of Performance Coatings Industry Research

By Resin: Polyurethane Acrylic Polyester Epoxy Others

By Formulation Type: Water-borne Solvent-borne

By End-User: Transportation Consumer Goods Buildings and Infrastructure Industrial

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Performance Coatings Market report include:

How the market for Performance Coatings has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Performance Coatings on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Performance Coatings?

Why the consumption of Performance Coatings highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Performance Coatings market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Performance Coatings market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Performance Coatings market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Performance Coatings market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Performance Coatings market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Performance Coatings market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Performance Coatings market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Performance Coatings market. Leverage: The Performance Coatings market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Performance Coatings market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Performance Coatings market.

