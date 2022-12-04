Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 6.7% CAGR by 2032

The intelligent traffic management system market reached a valuation of US$ 17.75 Billion by 2021Y, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 18.94 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 36.22 Billion.

The increasing demand for presenting real-time traffic information to drivers and passengers is one of the key factors driving the demand for Intelligent Traffic Management System market. Improved traffic efficiency enables transportation authorities to respond to emergencies more quickly.

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market- Competitive Landscape

In July 2022 , Indra, a leading global technology engineering company catering to the aerospace, defense and mobility sectors, has been awarded a contract with Trans Urban in the U.S. to implement its pioneering solution for the automatic scanning and detection of high occupancy vehicles (HOV) in the I-95, I-495, and I-395 express lanes in northern Virginia.

, Indra, a leading global technology engineering company catering to the aerospace, defense and mobility sectors, has been awarded a contract with Trans Urban in the U.S. to implement its pioneering solution for the automatic scanning and detection of high occupancy vehicles (HOV) in the I-95, I-495, and I-395 express lanes in northern Virginia. In April 2022, as part of the InTranSE- II programme, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched a number of apps under the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) to enhance the traffic situation in India. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and Indian Institute of Technology Madras collaborated to create an indigenous Onboard Driver Assistance and Warning System (ODAWS), Bus Signal Priority System, and Common SMART iot Connectiv (CoSMiC) software (IIT-M). The project’s industrial partner, according to a statement from the government, was Mahindra and Mahindra.

Key Companies Profiled:

Quarterhill Inc.

Q-Free ASA

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co. Ltd

Econolite Control Products, Inc.

Baumer Holding AG

Iteris Inc.

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Intelligent Traffic Management System Industry Survey

By Product Type : Integrated Urban Traffic Control System Variable / Dynamic Message Signs Emergency Response Systems Border Control System Electronic Toll Collection System Parking Management System Violation and Measurement Systems Tunnel Management System Freeway Management System Other Systems

By Spender Type : Infrastructure Enterprises & PPPs Federal and Provincial Government Industries & Commercial Enterprise

By Components : Traffic Controllers and Signals Surveillance Cameras Video Walls Server 3D Simulators GUI Workstation Detectors & Sensors Other Components



Questionnaire answered in the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market report include:

How the market for Intelligent Traffic Management System has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Intelligent Traffic Management System on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Intelligent Traffic Management System?

Why the consumption of Intelligent Traffic Management System highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

