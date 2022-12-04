Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Is Expected To Enhance Growth In The Coming Decade

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Cytokines are a sizable category of peptides, glycoproteins, and proteins that are found inside particular immune system cells. The body produces cytokines, which can come from a variety of sources including lymphocytes, monocytes, and others. A pro-inflammation response from cytokines is regulated by anti-inflammatory cytokines. Inflammatory cytokines can result in a cytokine storm that causes cancer, atherosclerosis, or nerve injury/inflammation-induced central sensitization. More than 1 million new instances of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States alone, according to the National Cancer Institute. In light of this, market growth for anti-inflammatory cytokines worldwide is anticipated to be enhanced over the next ten years due to the rising treatment adoption rate.

Key Segments of Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Interleukin-1 receptor antagonist

Interleukin-4

Interleukin-6

Interleukin-10

Interleukin-11

Interleukin-13

Based on the route of administration, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Based on the indication, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Graft-vs-host disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Cardiovascular diseases

Adipose tissue metabolism and obesity

Osteoarthritis

Atherosclerosis

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Institutional Sales Hospitals Speciality Clinics Research Institutes



Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the region, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

