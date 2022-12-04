Automotive Seats Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 3.6% CAGR, Reaching US$ 75.96 Billion by 2032

The automotive seats market reached a valuation of US$ 51.48 Billion by 2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 53.33 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 3.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 75.96 Billion.

Factors such as the rise in sales of luxurious vehicles in developing countries, increase in need for climate-controlled seat technology, and surge in need for lightweight seat frames are expected to boost the growth of the automotive seat market over the analysis period.

Automotive Seats Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Automotive Seats Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Automotive Seats in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In January 2022, Toyota Boshaku Corporation, a Japanese automotive component manufacturer, developed seats with an electric retraction mechanism and other interior components for LEXUS NX. The seats also feature improved cushioning that distributes body pressure in the buttocks area for better comfort.

In September 2021, Faurecia, a leading automotive supplier, in partnership with a steel manufacturing and processing company, SSAB, developed new ultra-low CO2 seat structures. Faurecia aimed to test and industrialize these seats owing to the increasing focus on sustainability across the world.

Key Companies Profiled:

Fisher and Company

RECARO Automotive

TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited

Lear Corporation

Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

Faurecia

Grammar Seating Systems

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Johnson Controls

Marter Automotive Seating Systems

TS Tech Corporation Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Tachi-S Co. Ltd.

NHK Spring Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Seats Industry Survey

By Vehicle Type : Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles

By Technology : Powered Seats Ventilated Seats Heated Seats Standard Seats Memory Seats Massage Seats

By Material : Genuine Leather Synthetic Leather Fabrics

By Seat Type : Bench Bucket Folding Split Bench



