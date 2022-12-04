Construction Equipment Rental Industry Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 4.3% by 2032

The global construction equipment rental industry is expected to be worth US$121 billion in FY2022, up from US$115 billion in FY21. The industry grew by 4.3% year-on-year last year . From 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% , reaching a value of USD 185 billion by the end of 2032 .

Increased government investment in public infrastructure development is boosting construction and mining activity in the world’s growing economies. This factor has resulted in significant market demands for construction machinery. Rising prices of construction equipment are causing construction companies and contractors to shift their focus to construction equipment rentals.

competitive environment

United Rentals is another industrial and construction equipment rental marketplace that operates online. Users can search for and purchase industrial tools and equipment. Compressors and tools, earthmoving equipment, forklifts, vehicles and trailers, and other equipment are available. The company offers his iOS and Android mobile apps. The company also offers fleet and equipment management rental solutions. The company’s annual revenue for 2021 was $9.72 billion, with net income of $1.39 billion.

Herc Holdings Inc., a large North American equipment rental business operating as Herc Rentals Inc., announced in August 2021 that it had completed the purchase of substantially all of CBS Rentals’ assets (CBS). With the acquisition of CBS, Herc Rentals has 38 physical locations in Texas, one of North America’s leading equipment rental markets, providing general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services.

United Rentals and General Finance Corp. have reached a definitive agreement for United Rentals to acquire General Finance for US$996 million in April 2021 . Under the terms of the transaction, United Rentals will purchase General Finance for $19 per share in cash and assume net debt of $400 million .

Key companies profiled:

United Rentals Co., Ltd.

Herc Holdings Co., Ltd.

Ashtead Group Plc

Actio Co., Ltd.

Wroxham Sass

Kanamoto Co. , Ltd.

Nishio Rent All Co., Ltd.

H&E Equipment Service Co., Ltd.

Nikken Corporation

Kuramo group

Lamirent

Maxim Crane Works LP

Kirtu Salen Nv

Taiyo Kenki Rental Co., Ltd.

Ahern Rentals Co., Ltd.

boel rental

Speedy Hire Plc.

Key segments covered in the Construction Equipment Rental Market report

By Product : Civil engineering machinery material handling machine Concrete/road construction machinery

By Region : North America latin america Europe east asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



Surveys answered in the Construction Equipment Rental Market report include:

How has the market for construction equipment rental grown?

What are the current and future outlook for global construction equipment rentals based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities of construction equipment rental?

Why is construction equipment rental consumption the highest in the region?

What year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

