Portable Inverter Generator Market Is Expected To Reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2032

Portable Inverter Generator Market – Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the portable inverter generator industry are capitalizing on the surging demand for portable inverter generators in various applications. To drive outreach, players rely on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large vendors. Some prominent market trends are:

In January 2022, Honda announced the launch of the new portable generator “EU32i” equipped with a newly designed dedicated engine (maximum output 3.2kVA) . The company also revealed that it will start selling in the European region in March 2022, and then expand sales to the rest of the world.

In June 2021 , Generac Holdings Inc. announced that it had acquired Deep Sea Electronics Limited, a designer and manufacturer of advanced control devices. Deep Sea Electronics offers a diverse range of controller products that provide flexible solutions for multiple applications such as generators, automatic transfer switches, battery charging, and off-highway vehicles.

In March 2021 , Generac Power Systems announced a complete redesign of the Powermate portable generator . The new lineup consists of 10 modules of portable generators that meet almost any demand and make life easier for homeowners.

In January 2021 Atlas Copco will extend the range of QES portable generators up to 500 kVA . This allows the generator to operate continuously in extreme hot and cold temperatures for up to 500 hours.

The key players covered in the Portable Generator Market research report are:

Briggs & Stratton Company

champion power gear

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International

Caller Co., Ltd.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker Company

STEPHILL Generator Co., Ltd.

Tektronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Main target areas

power output Portable generator less than 1KW 1-3. KW portable generator 3-5KW portable generator Portable generator over 5KW

End use Commercial portable generator portable generator for home use industrial portable generator agricultural portable generator etc

application Standby Backup Power Portable Generator continuous power portable generator



