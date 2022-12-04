Portable Inverter Generator Market Is Expected To Reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2032

Posted on 2022-12-04 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

The portable inverter generator market is likely to reach a valuation of US$2.78 billion  in 2021, registering a y-o -y growth rate of  8.0% in 2022 to end at US$3.05 billion . Moreover, from 2022 to 2032, growth is  expected to accelerate at a whopping CAGR of 9.7% to reach US$7.7 billion over the entire 2032 valuation period .

Portable generators are designed to supply alternating current (AC-based) for non-hardwired stand-alone applications. The demand for uninterruptible power supplies is increasing as business downtime increases worldwide due to increased weather-related power outages. This is the main factor driving the demand for the product.

Get an exclusive free sample report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=275

Portable Inverter Generator Market – Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the portable inverter generator industry are capitalizing on the surging demand for portable inverter generators in various applications. To drive outreach, players rely on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large vendors. Some prominent market trends are:

  • In January 2022, Honda announced the launch of  the new portable generator “EU32i” equipped with a newly designed dedicated engine (maximum output 3.2kVA)  . The company also revealed that it will start selling in the European region in March 2022, and then expand sales to the rest of the world.
  • In June 2021  , Generac Holdings Inc. announced that it had acquired Deep Sea Electronics Limited, a designer and manufacturer of advanced control devices. Deep Sea Electronics offers a diverse range of controller products that provide flexible solutions for multiple applications such as generators, automatic transfer switches, battery charging, and off-highway vehicles. 
  • In March 2021  , Generac Power Systems  announced a complete redesign of  the Powermate portable generator . The new lineup consists of 10 modules of portable generators that meet almost any demand and make life easier for homeowners.
  • In January 2021  Atlas Copco will extend the range of QES portable generators  up to 500 kVA  . This allows the generator to operate continuously in extreme hot and cold temperatures for up to 500 hours.

The key players covered in the Portable Generator Market research report   are:

  • Briggs & Stratton Company
  • champion power gear
  • Generac Power Systems, Inc.
  • Honeywell International
  • Caller Co., Ltd.
  • Nidek Co., Ltd.
  • Stanley Black & Decker Company
  • STEPHILL Generator Co., Ltd.
  • Tektronic Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Inquiries before purchase

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=275

Main target areas

  • power output
    • Portable generator less than 1KW
    • 1-3. KW portable generator
    • 3-5KW portable generator
    • Portable generator over 5KW
  • End use
    • Commercial portable generator
    • portable generator for home use
    • industrial portable generator
    • agricultural portable generator
    • etc
  • application
    • Standby Backup Power Portable Generator
    • continuous power portable generator

Each vendor’s insights consist of:

  • Company Profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key market information
  • market share
  • Revenue, Price, Gross Margin

What insights does the Portable Generator Report provide readers?

  • Segmentation of portable generators by product type, end-use, and region.
  • A comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and current market conditions.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches for each portable generator player.
  • It details various government regulations regarding the consumption of portable generators.
  • The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the world’s portable generators.

Full access to this report is provided at:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/275

This report covers the following Portable Generator Market insights and evaluations: It is beneficial for all participants involved in the portable generator market.

  • Data on Recently Introduced Regulations and their Impact on Key Industries and Demand for Portable Generators
  • Latest industry analysis of the portable generator market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and impact factors
  • Analysis of key trends in the portable generator market and changing consumer preferences across key industries.
  • Changes in demand and consumption of portable power generators for various products
  • Key Trends Emphasizing Funding by Major Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products and services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of key portable generator players
  • US portable generator market sales will grow at a steady pace, fueled by rising consumer confidence and economic recovery.
  • The European portable generator demand forecast remains steady as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth.

The questions answered in the Portable Generator report are:

  • How has the portable generator market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global portable generators by region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for portable generators?
  • Why is portable generator consumption the highest in the region?
  • In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

For more insights in the Fact.MR trend report:-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=944246

about us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us to make their most important decisions. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but we believe our USP is the trust you place in our expertise. Covering a wide range, from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, we ensure that even the most niche categories are analyzed. We have offices in Dublin, USA and Ireland. Please contact us with your goals. We will be your competent research partner.

contact:

21st Floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South KoreaPhone
: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email:  sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution