Ultra Mobile Unlimited Talk to 80+ INTL destinations and Unlimited Nationwide Global Text plans starting $10/Month

USA, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Virtual mobile carrier Ultra Mobile has been giving its customers unlimited international texting for years, other than unlimited texting they have added unlimited international voice calling in 80+ counties, making its service more compelling to its core market of expatriates and people with relatives overseas. Ultra mobile is also offering a numerous plan with different price range as per the requirement of its users to begin the journey with Ultra Mobile network.

If you’re a travel junkie or have loved ones living outside of the U.S., chances are Ultra Mobile is the carrier you’re looking for. There are several Ultra Mobile cell phone plans to choose from for the better unlimited international texting and calling which are starting from $10/month. Note that Ultra Mobile does not offer multi-line family plans but they do offer multi-month plans to lower your monthly cost. Ultra Mobile plans are all prepaid, meaning you pay for your service before you use it. You can choose between two different types of prepaid plans: Single-Month and Multi-Month.

With the plan of $10/month

Unlimited Talk to 80+ INTL destinations

Unlimited Nationwide Talk & Global Text

250MB of 5G + 4G LTE Data

Mobile Hotspot Capable



We like Ultra Mobile’s Multimonth Plans because it gives you a good chunk of data, amazing international calling benefits, and it’s cheap as heck.

To activate the service- You need to have a compatible device. In short, to use the Ultra Mobile services customers must be having 4G VoLTE capable devices and 5G devices covering bands 2, 4, 12, and 71.

For any queries about Ultra Mobile compatibility or its activation process, feel free to contact the EZKonnect support team from 8 am to 10 pm EST. You can chat online with a representative by clicking the Live Chat option on the website or send us an email at support@ezkonnect.com.