Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on ‘Empowering a Greener Future’ at Electronica 2022

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently participated in the leading electronics trade fair and conference; Electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to making the company’s participation in Electronica a success.

Electronica 2022 was held in Munich, Germany from November 15th to 18th. Exhibitors included leading companies offering products and services used in the development, quality control, maintenance and repair of electronic designs, devices and more.

Future Electronics experts were on hand to ‘Empower a Greener Future’ by showcasing various application areas such as Wide Bandgap, Cybersecurity & Safety, Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Electronics (IE).

The Future Electronics Premium Services Team was also present to demonstrate Future’s unique approach to the electronics component distribution channel with their inventory, logistics, supply chain and eCommerce solutions.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

