Church of Scientology Nashville Celebrating Dignity, Freedom & Justice for All

Nashville, TN, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Part of an international movement, the Church of Scientology and Scientologists across Tennessee are raising awareness in commemoration of the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In commemoration of International Human Rights Day, the Church of Scientology Nashville is joining forces with public officials, community groups and concerned individuals to forward the basic principles enshrined in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights to protect and defend “the inherent dignity and… the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family.”

Adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 10, 1948, the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), whose 74th anniversary we celebrate this year, is a compilation of the 30 essential rights belonging to everyone.

The UN’s motto for this year’s Human Rights Day, “Dignity, Freedom & Justice for All,” with the call to action #StandUp4HumanRights and this will also be a central message of a program carried out by the Scientology Church in Nashville with an event under the theme “Advancing Universal Freedom.”

In a message from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said: “Moments of great difficulty are also moments of great opportunity. To come together in solidarity. To unite behind solutions that can benefit all people.”

In carrying out this mandate, Scientologists are proud to host events each year and partner with government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to bring about broad-scale awareness and implementation of the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world’s premier human rights document.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights, whose award-winning educational materials are translated into 27 languages, bringing the message of human rights to 195 nations. Their actions are inspired by the principles expressed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who observed, “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”

For more information on how Tennesseans are working toward human rights, visit tnuhr.org. For more information on United For Human Rights’ International movement or to learn more about your basic human rights, visit humanrights.com.