Martinizing Cleaners Opens at New Location in Bolton, ON

Bolton, Ontario and Naples, FL, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Brands, the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently announced the opening of a Martinizing Cleaners at 15 Allan Drive, Bolton, Ontario. Previous dry cleaners, Excel Cleaners, was purchased earlier this fall and is in the midst of being converted to a Martinizing Cleaners.

“Buying an existing cleaning business, Excel Cleaners, presented a tremendous opportunity to bring the Martinizing brand to the greater Bolton area,” said the new owners. “The conversion to a Martinizing Cleaners is well underway. Previous customers to this location, as well as new customers, will be very pleased with our cleaning services and the experience as a whole.” We use only 100% environmentally-friendly non-toxic cleaning solvents on-site, powered by GreenEarth Cleaning.

Martinizing Cleaners offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning.

Hours at Martinizing Cleaners of Bolton are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 6pm; Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

For complete information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Cleaners:

As part of Clean Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizingfranchise.com

About Clean Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Cleaners; Martinizing Cleaners; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction or contact John Powers at jpowers@cleanfranchisebrands.com.