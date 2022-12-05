DispCam Rolled Out A New Verison to Speed Up the Download Process

USA, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — DispCam Inc., dedicated to providing the best video downloader for Disney+ users, rolled out a new version of its namesake program recently. The major update of the newly released is that it greatly speeds up downloads and fixes some minor bugs. Now with its help, you can only take 10 minutes to download an episode of TV series and 20 minutes to download a movie, which greatly improves the downloading experience.

In today’s world, people are increasingly reliant on the internet for both work and pleasure. As a result, fast and reliable access to the internet has become a necessity for many. One area where speed is particularly important is when downloading videos. Whether you are streaming a movie or downloading some titles from Disney+, you may want the process to be as quick and seamless as possible.

As a program that is deeply loved by users, DispCam insists on the principle of “customer first, quality first”. It is always constantly adding new functions and updating the program according to the problems existing in the program and the needs and suggestions of users. Thanks to persistent efforts, now you can download multiple Disney Plus videos to your computer at lightning speed, by taking advantage of the most advanced download core. So far, DispCam has received unanimous praise for the release of the new version.

About DispCam

DispCam is a powerful and multi-functional tool that can directly download videos and movies from Disney Plus without the need for an app due to its clever search engine. It allows users to download high-definition videos (up to 720p) with subtitles and audio tracks. The videos downloaded by DispCam are in a compatible MP4/MKV format that is transferrable across devices. If you want to download videos to a phone, but are struggling with a lack of memory. H.264 and H.265 video codecs are offered by DispCam to address the storage space issue. H.265 codecs can download videos with higher quality but less storage space. Additionally, it has a batch download mode, which can download the entire season or episode with just one click.

In nutshell, Dispcam can go above and beyond the restrictions and assist users in downloading all the shows easily. It is unquestionably the best program for downloading Disney+ videos in terms of page design, program features, download speed, and compatibility.

Key Features of DispCam:

Compatible with Windows 11/10/8/8.1/7 and Mac OS X 10.11 – macOS 13.

Search Videos by Using Keywords or Video Links.

Support Downloading HD Videos in MP4 or MKV Format.

Preserve Audio and Subtitles Completely in Various Languages.

Support Batch Download.

Download DispCam through: https://www.dispcam.com/download.html

Version History of DispCam for Windows, please check through:

https://www.dispcam.com/version-history/dispcam-win.html

Version History of DispCam for Mac, please check through:

https://www.dispcam.com/version-history/dispcam-mac.html

Pricing:

DispCam offers three levels of $14.95 per month, $59.95 per year and $129.90 for lifetime use. For more details, please visit: https://www.dispcam.com/order.html

For more details about DispCam, please visit: https://www.dispcam.com/

Contact us

Official Website: https://www.dispcam.com/

Support Email: support@dispcam.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dispcamvd.official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DispCamOfficial