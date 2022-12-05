Future Electronics with an important spotlight for MINMAX Tiny Isolated DC-DC converters

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is launching an important cooperative campaign with MINMAX to promote three of their tiny, isolated DC-DC converters. These devices made the feature by being a superior option for high efficiency in a small package size for applications where space is critical and operating temperature range is essential.

Future Electronics and MINMAX are currently focusing on three DC-DC converter devices:

MBSU03 SERIES:

– 3W DC-DC converters with industrial standard SIP-4 package with unregulated output voltage, I/O isolation for 1500 VDC, output short circuit protection and allows wide operating ambient temperatures range of -40℃ to +90℃.

MAPU02H SERIES

– 2W DC-DC converters with industrial standard SIP-7 package with unregulated output voltage, I/O isolation up to 3000 VDC , output short circuit protection and allows wide operating ambient temperatures range of -40℃ to +90℃.

MAPU01H SERIES

– 1W DC-DC converters with industrial standard SIP-7 package with unregulated output voltage, I/O isolation up to 3000 VDC, overload, short circuit protection and allows wide operating ambient temperatures range of -40℃ to +85℃ without power derating.

The devices featured in this campaign are highlighted for their industrial standard compact packaging, variety of models, and advanced circuit topology. Engineers will benefit from the current campaign by leveraging MINMAX expertise in efficiency and compactness through Future Electronics.

To learn more, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/minmax-mbsu03-mapu02h-mapu01h-dc-dc-converters?loc=1

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

