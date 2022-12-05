DetailXPerts Wins “Best Car Detailing Shops” Award

DETROIT, MI, USA, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Expertise.com has recognized DetailXPerts as a top service provider. DetailXPerts is listed as one of the Best Car Detailing Shops in Detroit 2022 for the second year.

Expertise.com annual awards recognize and recommend the work of exceptional businesses in over 200 industries across the US. And DetailXPerts’ professional car detailing service came out top in its business category.

Best-Qualified Professionals in Detailing

DetailXPerts consistently offers a high-value service. This is the second year the company has been recognized for providing one of the best auto detailing experiences in Detroit.

Expertise.com is dedicated to helping customers find the best-qualified professionals for their needs. After extensive research, verifying credentials, and screening finalists, DetailXPerts stood out from its competitors. In-depth knowledge about car detailing, friendliness and professionalism were all factored into the final evaluation process.

Eco Clean Experience

DetailXPerts has multiple car detailing benefits that appeal to truck and car customers across the country. First, the detailers use industry-leading green tech. This unique patent-pending steam technology enables the team to eco clean 15 cars with just 2 gallons of water. People who want to use a water-conscious car wash to help protect the environment are naturally drawn towards DetailXPerts. Second, steam guarantees the best results – vehicles are left spotlessly clean and sanitized. Third, DetailXPerts offers the customer convenience with its professional mobile detailing services. The company’s green team representatives go to the customer – no more waiting in line at the car wash!

Angela Williams, President of DetailXPerts, Said:

“We are delighted to be voted the best local experts for car detailing in Detroit. Our dedicated team members are committed to bringing all our customers the best eco clean experience possible. DetailXPerts strives to impress the public with hard work, green tech, and superb attention to detail. We are proud of this top-ranked status awarded by Expertise.com. And we will continue to work hard to provide customers across the country with the ‘Best Car Detailing Shop’ experience possible.”

About the Awarding Organization

Expertise.com is a research and recommendation company. Its goal is to help customers find the best-qualified professionals for their needs. This includes car detailing. More than half a million people visit Expertise.com monthly to find local companies regarded as the best in their field.

To determine who features on the “Best Of” list, the researchers at Expertise.com start by identifying a broad pool of active providers within a given business category and geographical area. Then, they grade the companies based on the following 5 key criteria:

Availability

Qualifications

Reputation

Experience

Professionalism

DetailXPerts was identified as a top provider based on its overall score. Expertise.com researches more than 60,000 businesses to find worthy companies for the “Best Of” lists. Its dedicated research includes analyzing local businesses’ online presence, validating professional accreditations, certifications and licenses, and using mystery shoppers to provide authentic feedback for each company.

About DetailXPerts

DetailXPerts is a truck and car wash that uses significantly less water than traditional car washes thanks to the power of steam technology. The company’s innovative methods not only save water but also sanitize to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness. DetailXPerts’ Eco Car Wash Benefit Guide highlights all the reasons why customers love this green detailing service.

The company also has a successful DetailXPerts Franchise system that has grown steadily since its launch in 2008. It offers exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs who are passionate about building a green business. DetailXPerts is a mobile cleaning franchise with high-growth potential and 3 revenue streams: a mobile car wash, fleet wash, and a janitorial/sanitization business.

To sum up, Expertise.com handpicks only the best companies to recommend to the public. Each business on the trusted “Best Of” lists is verified to ensure they are masters of their craft based on years of experience. DetailXPerts excelled in the selection criteria. Thus, earning the coveted award: Best Car Detailing Shops in Detroit.

